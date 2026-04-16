It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season

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"It's Dan Skelton's world and we're just living in it."

Tom Segal said that about the new British champion jumps trainer at the start of this season, and he couldn't have been more right.

He is the first trainer to burst through the £4 million prize-money barrier in a jumps season, and he still has more than a week to surpass the £5m mark and looks long odds-on to do so.