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TippingQuintessential Kealy
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Aidan O'Brien bingo is off to a flyer - and don't say you weren't warned

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Senior tipster
Paul Kealy on the Festival betting pitch in the Jubilee Family enclosureEpsom 4.6.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Credit: Edward Whitaker
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The Flat turf season starts in Britain next Saturday, but it's already up and running in Ireland and Aidan O'Brien bingo has been off to a flyer.

Coolmore could do with a new superstar stallion to replace Wootton Bassett and his son Albert Einstein appears to have the O'Brien seal of approval, the trainer saying, "I don't think we've ever had a horse as quick" in Tuesday's Racing Post, despite having not run for ten months.

O'Brien seems to say something like that about at least one horse every year and while I'm sure he believes it when he does, I'm equally sure a horse like Stravinsky, a 130-plus sprinter when strolling home in the 1999 July Cup, would have something to say about it if he was still around.

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