Is Albert Einstein a miler or a sprinter? Or perhaps he's simply not very good

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I have come to the recent conclusion that understanding the theories of Albert Einstein the man is considerably easier than understanding Albert Einstein the horse.

I was hoping and expecting him to become a sprinter, but now I'm not so sure after his third in the Greenham. Neither, it seems, is Aidan O'Brien, who afterwards said he will be trained for the Guineas but might run in the Sandy Lane instead.

So a horse O'Brien said was the fastest he had trained only a month ago may go for a race that doesn't require out-and-out speed, but might yet run in one that does?