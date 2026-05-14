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OpinionQuintessential Kealy
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I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered

Paul Kealy with his take on the action at the Dante meeting

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Senior tipster
The Musidora is the highlight on day one at York
The way the draw has played out at York leaves more questions than answersCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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I always find it hard to decipher whether there's a genuine draw bias at any given Flat track or whether the jockeys just make one, and I was completely baffled by the end of York on day one of the Dante meeting on Wednesday.

It didn't help that the GoingStick reading, which suggested the stands' side or centre was considerably faster than the far side, was telling us the opposite of what we were seeing on the track – although was it quite as simple as that?

In the first of the races run round a bend, the field moved away from the far rail and the winner Klassleader was the one who came closest to the stands' side, although he was the well-backed favourite and could have had a class edge anyway.

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