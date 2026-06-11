Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf

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A hearty well done to anyone who backed Benvenuto Cellini in the Derby last week and got their money back because the horse was a clumsy oaf in the stalls.

It's certainly never happened to me before, and in 40-odd years of punting I can tell you I've backed my share of clumsy oafs – probably enough to buy another house if I were given my money back on every one.

Betting is not supposed to be like that, though, and the decision to call a horse a non-runner after it lost about half a length at the start due to its own clumsiness yet was beaten 28 lengths has to be one of the most ridiculous I have ever seen in this sport.