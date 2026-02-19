Racing Post logo
OpinionQuintessential Kealy
premium

Willie Mullins is long odds-on to be top trainer again at Cheltenham - but he could be pushed harder than the layers think

Gordon Elliott, Nicky Henderson and Dan Skelton all look to have seriously strong teams

author image
Senior tipster
Charlie McCarthy with jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins after Kopek Des Bordes had won his beginners' chase at Navan
Willie Mullins: will be hard to beat at Cheltenham but it could be closeCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
Looking at all the markets for Cheltenham, I began wondering whether it was at all possible that Willie Mullins could be dethroned as top trainer at the meeting for the first time since 2018. 

He's won every year since then, having just four winners in 2019, but ten in 2022 and last year, but he doesn't have anywhere near as many strong favourites as usual, while the likes of Gordon Elliott, winner in 2017 and 2018, Nicky Henderson and Dan Skelton all look to have seriously strong teams.

Nobody will have a bigger team, though (Mullins had one-sixth of all the runners at last year's meeting), so somebody is going to need an awful lot to go right to beat him, as quotes of around 1-8 underline.

