Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was

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I always have a laugh when I see the huge overreactions from bookmakers with regard to Royal Ascot when a juvenile makes a winning debut and scores by a wide margin.

The latest one came on Monday with Wild Blossom , trained by Karl Burke, scorching up the turf at Carlisle for a ten-length win.

Actually that's a little bit of a fib. Wild Blossom did win by ten lengths but she didn't scorch anything as the only thing spectacular about her winning time was how slow it was.