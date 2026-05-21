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OpinionPaul Kealy
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Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
Your weekly dose of forthright opinions from our betting expert
Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
I always have a laugh when I see the huge overreactions from bookmakers with regard to Royal Ascot when a juvenile makes a winning debut and scores by a wide margin.
The latest one came on Monday with Wild Blossom, trained by Karl Burke, scorching up the turf at Carlisle for a ten-length win.
Actually that's a little bit of a fib. Wild Blossom did win by ten lengths but she didn't scorch anything as the only thing spectacular about her winning time was how slow it was.
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