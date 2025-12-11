11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival

Isn't it nice to see British horses heading the early markets for the Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Okay, one of them, No Drama This End , counts for two of the races as he tops the betting for the Turners and the Albert Bartlett, but it is nice to think that even now there could be some top-class hurdlers emerging from Britain on a more regular basis.

No Drama This End certainly looks the part. In two outings over hurdles, both Grade 2s, he has achieved a good deal more than Mydaddypaddy , who hasn't beaten anything of note.