Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

11-2 for the Supreme?! Bookmakers are having you on with these short prices this far out from the Cheltenham Festival

author image
Senior tipster
Mydaddypaddy: strecthes his unbeaten record to three at Haydock
Mydaddypaddy: certainly promising, but 11-2 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, come on!Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Isn't it nice to see British horses heading the early markets for the Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Okay, one of them, No Drama This End, counts for two of the races as he tops the betting for the Turners and the Albert Bartlett, but it is nice to think that even now there could be some top-class hurdlers emerging from Britain on a more regular basis.

No Drama This End certainly looks the part. In two outings over hurdles, both Grade 2s, he has achieved a good deal more than Mydaddypaddy, who hasn't beaten anything of note.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inQuintessential Kealy

Last updated

iconCopy
more inQuintessential Kealy
more inBetting offers
more inQuintessential Kealy
more inBetting offers