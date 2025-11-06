Willie Mullins pulled off another amazing trick with Ethical Diamond - but here's one thing he hasn't done yet

I'm quite well known for going too soon with horses, who tend to do their winning after I've had a lump on, but Ethical Diamond is really taking the mickey now.

I remember telling anyone prepared to listen – not many to be fair – that I thought he shaped like he might be the best horse when he was only sixth at 50-1 in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown in February 2024, and I duly backed him at 100-1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

After he finished tailed off there I just assumed I'd been badly wrong, and I lost interest anyway after he went to the Flat, so it's fair to say I didn't back him when he won at Royal Ascot, or took the Ebor, or, of course, for his amazing Breeders' Cup win on Saturday night (I was already in bed, but wouldn't have done anyway).