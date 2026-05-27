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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Derek O'Connor
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win
Derek O'Connor
There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
Derek O'Connor
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
Derek O'Connor
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
Derek O'Connor
Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
Derek O'Connor
Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
Derek O'Connor
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Opinion
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Derek O'Connor
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Opinion
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
Derek O'Connor
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
Opinion
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Derek O'Connor
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Derek O'Connor
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
Derek O'Connor
Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
Derek O'Connor
All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
Derek O'Connor
Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
Derek O'Connor
I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
Derek O'Connor
Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
Derek O'Connor
Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
Irish point-to-point
Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
Derek O'Connor
I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
Derek O'Connor
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win
Derek O'Connor
There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
Derek O'Connor
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
Derek O'Connor
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
Derek O'Connor
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
Derek O'Connor
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
Derek O'Connor
Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
Derek O'Connor
Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
Derek O'Connor
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Opinion
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Derek O'Connor
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Opinion
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
Derek O'Connor
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
Opinion
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Derek O'Connor
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Derek O'Connor
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
Derek O'Connor
Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
Derek O'Connor
All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
Derek O'Connor
Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
Derek O'Connor
I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
Derek O'Connor
Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
Derek O'Connor
Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
Irish point-to-point
Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
Derek O'Connor
I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
Derek O'Connor
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