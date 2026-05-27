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Derek O'Connor

All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win

All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win

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Derek O'Connor
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There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
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Derek O'Connor
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No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
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Derek O'Connor
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Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
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Derek O'Connor
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Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
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Derek O'Connor
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Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
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Derek O'Connor
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Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
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Derek O'Connor
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Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
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Opinion
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Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
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Derek O'Connor
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Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
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Opinion
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New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
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Derek O'Connor
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This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
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Opinion
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Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
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Derek O'Connor
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Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
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Derek O'Connor
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This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
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Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
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Derek O'Connor
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Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
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Derek O'Connor
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All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
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Derek O'Connor
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Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
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Derek O'Connor
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I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
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Derek O'Connor
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Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
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Derek O'Connor
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Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
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Irish point-to-point
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Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
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Derek O'Connor
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I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
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Derek O'Connor
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All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win

All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win

icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
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Opinion
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Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
icon
Opinion
padlock
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
icon
Opinion
padlock
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
icon
Derek O'Connor
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
Sam Curling fires in double to stretch lead over champion Colin Bowe in trainers' title tussle - but now the race hots up
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
Even the weather can't stop pointers making their mark at the highest level
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
All eyes will be on expensive pointing sales recruits in the new year to see if they become stars of the future
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
Pointers everywhere as Gordon Elliott enjoys a weekend winning spree at Navan and Cork
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
I rode in Romeo Coolio's maiden point - he looked top-class then and it's fascinating to see how the form has worked out
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
Impressive weekend winner lays down a big early marker for Cheltenham hunter chase honours
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
Major yards may have Graded races sewn up but small stables given morale-booster after three wins in big handicaps
icon
Irish point-to-point
padlock
Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
Runaway winner Dawn Of Light impresses as final weeks run out for four-year-old talent
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
I was lucky enough to team up with this red-hot trainer who is rising to the challenge
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Derek O'Connor
padlock
12
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