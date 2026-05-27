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OpinionDerek O'Connor
premium

All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win

Derek O'Connor reflects on an exciting and hard-fought campaign

Time In A Bottle and Derek O'Connor give Sam Curling his record-breaking 48th winner of the season
Time In A Bottle and Derek O'Connor give Sam Curling his record-breaking 48th winner of the seasonCredit: Healy Racing

As the season neared its end last Sunday, it was a special privilege for me to ride Time In A Bottle to victory at Ballingarry, enabling Sam Curling to break Robert Tyner's record of 47 wins in a season.

Half an hour later, Nicole Lockhead Anderson rode Routine Excellence to bring Sam's total to 49, a fantastic achievement at a time when Irish point-to-pointing has never been more competitive. 

Sam's 24 per cent strike-rate speaks for itself. He works incredibly hard and has the support of excellent staff. His team held its form throughout the season. That's not easy when you're dealing with all the little problems that can occur with individual horses, trying to work out timetables for them, and ensuring horses are properly prepped for the sales you are targeting. Besides all that, you have to pay heed to changes in ground conditions that may occur at various stages of a long campaign.

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