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All hail this point-to-point record breaker - and I have particular reason to be thankful after an unexpected riders' championship win
Derek O'Connor reflects on an exciting and hard-fought campaign
As the season neared its end last Sunday, it was a special privilege for me to ride Time In A Bottle to victory at Ballingarry, enabling Sam Curling to break Robert Tyner's record of 47 wins in a season.
Half an hour later, Nicole Lockhead Anderson rode Routine Excellence to bring Sam's total to 49, a fantastic achievement at a time when Irish point-to-pointing has never been more competitive.
Sam's 24 per cent strike-rate speaks for itself. He works incredibly hard and has the support of excellent staff. His team held its form throughout the season. That's not easy when you're dealing with all the little problems that can occur with individual horses, trying to work out timetables for them, and ensuring horses are properly prepped for the sales you are targeting. Besides all that, you have to pay heed to changes in ground conditions that may occur at various stages of a long campaign.
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Published on inDerek O'Connor
Last updated
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- No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
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- Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
- Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
- There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns
- No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
- Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite
- Sam's the man for putting riders into title contention but drying ground puts my slender lead in jeopardy
- Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale