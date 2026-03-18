Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row

Looking back at last week's Cheltenham Festival, which produced fabulous racing from start to finish, it's hard to know where to begin.

Irish point-to-point winners were prominent throughout the four days and the Tattersalls sale after racing on Thursday produced exceptional trading. The competition on the track was fierce, a reminder of how hard we need to work to maintain the supply of high-quality point-to-point graduates to the track.

Overall, the Irish point-to-point world can be proud of the festival results. Although only one ex-pointer achieved Grade 1 honours, the group secured nine wins overall, and there were many fine performances in defeat at the highest level.