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OpinionDerek O'Connor
premium

Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row

Derek O'Connor's take on the action at Cheltenham last week

Barton Snow edges out Its On The Line in the Hunters' Chase
Barton Snow and Henry Crow just get the better of Its On The Line and Derek O'Connor in the Princess Royal Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Andrew Parker (Grossick Photography)

Looking back at last week's Cheltenham Festival, which produced fabulous racing from start to finish, it's hard to know where to begin.

Irish point-to-point winners were prominent throughout the four days and the Tattersalls sale after racing on Thursday produced exceptional trading. The competition on the track was fierce, a reminder of how hard we need to work to maintain the supply of high-quality point-to-point graduates to the track.

Overall, the Irish point-to-point world can be proud of the festival results. Although only one ex-pointer achieved Grade 1 honours, the group secured nine wins overall, and there were many fine performances in defeat at the highest level.

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