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Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Derek O'Connor's take on the action at Cheltenham last week
Looking back at last week's Cheltenham Festival, which produced fabulous racing from start to finish, it's hard to know where to begin.
Irish point-to-point winners were prominent throughout the four days and the Tattersalls sale after racing on Thursday produced exceptional trading. The competition on the track was fierce, a reminder of how hard we need to work to maintain the supply of high-quality point-to-point graduates to the track.
Overall, the Irish point-to-point world can be proud of the festival results. Although only one ex-pointer achieved Grade 1 honours, the group secured nine wins overall, and there were many fine performances in defeat at the highest level.
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Published on inDerek O'Connor
Last updated
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- Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
- New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
- This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
- Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
- Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?