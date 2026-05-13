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No slip ups this time as Certain Escape eludes rivals to end northern season on a high
Derek O'Connor's view on the latest action on track
Two days of excellent racing at Necarne in County Fermanagh concluded another successful season in the northern region. There were some notable performances on the track, and the local committee deserves great credit for producing safe ground.
Their hard work was rewarded with a good turnout for the maidens, with four races divided to give us an eight-race card on both days. Looking to the future, the Rob James-trained Certain Escape stood out as a high-class prospect with a stylish performance under Rob himself in Saturday's four-year-old geldings' maiden, compensating for a mishap on his debut at Monksgrange on the last Sunday in March.
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Published on inDerek O'Connor
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