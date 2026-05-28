Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Irish point-to-point
Home
News
Features
Regulars
Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close
Irish point-to-point
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
Irish point-to-point
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
Irish point-to-point
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
Irish point-to-point
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
Irish point-to-point
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Irish point-to-point
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Opinion
Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
Irish point-to-point
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Derek O'Connor
Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
Irish point-to-point
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Opinion
Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
Irish point-to-point
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
Derek O'Connor
How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
Irish point-to-point
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
Opinion
Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
Irish point-to-point
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Derek O'Connor
Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
Irish point-to-point
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Derek O'Connor
Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
Irish point-to-point
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
Derek O'Connor
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
Irish point-to-point
Home
News
Features
Regulars
Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close
Irish point-to-point
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
Irish point-to-point
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
Irish point-to-point
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
Irish point-to-point
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
Irish point-to-point
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Irish point-to-point
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Opinion
Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
Irish point-to-point
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Derek O'Connor
Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
Irish point-to-point
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Opinion
Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
Irish point-to-point
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
Derek O'Connor
How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
Irish point-to-point
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
Opinion
Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
Irish point-to-point
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Derek O'Connor
Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
Irish point-to-point
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Derek O'Connor
Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
Irish point-to-point
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
Derek O'Connor
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
Irish point-to-point
1
2
3
4
...