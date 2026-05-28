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Irish point-to-point

Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close

Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close

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Irish point-to-point
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
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Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
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Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
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Irish point-to-point
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
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Irish point-to-point
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
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Irish point-to-point
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
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Irish point-to-point
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
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Irish point-to-point
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
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Opinion
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Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
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Irish point-to-point
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
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Derek O'Connor
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Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
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Irish point-to-point
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
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Opinion
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Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
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Irish point-to-point
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
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Derek O'Connor
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How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
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Irish point-to-point
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
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Opinion
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Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
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Irish point-to-point
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
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Derek O'Connor
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Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
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Irish point-to-point
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
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Derek O'Connor
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Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
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Irish point-to-point
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
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Derek O'Connor
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
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Irish point-to-point
Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close

Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close

icon
Irish point-to-point
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence
icon
Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
icon
Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
icon
Irish point-to-point
Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie
icon
Irish point-to-point
Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown
icon
Irish point-to-point
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
While Scottish National hero Kap Vert showcases its strength, Julie Liath epitomises Irish pointing’s heart and soul
icon
Irish point-to-point
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers
icon
Irish point-to-point
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
Emphatic recent winner the latest top talent to emerge from Ireland's most northerly point-to-point track
icon
Irish point-to-point
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
icon
Irish point-to-point
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
Sam Curling stays on course for first title but plenty of trainers to note as winners are spread around again
icon
Opinion
padlock
Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
Huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham sale
icon
Irish point-to-point
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
Huge pride as well as disappointment as Its On The Line goes agonisingly close for the fourth festival in a row
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
Weekend wins for two new operations reinforce Pat Doyle's continued excellence before the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Irish point-to-point
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
Can Its On The Line break his sequence of three successive seconds in Cheltenham's hunters' chase?
icon
Opinion
padlock
Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
Constitution Hill's jumping cost him in his point six years ago and it has proved his Achilles' heel - now what can he do on the Flat?
icon
Irish point-to-point
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
New point-to-point track provides perfect setting for this top rider's milestone victory
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent
icon
Irish point-to-point
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
This dominant sire is in pole position to win successive titles - a feat not achieved since 2017
icon
Opinion
padlock
Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves
icon
Irish point-to-point
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
Volunteer workforce must not be taken for granted as flooding fails to stop five meetings going ahead
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
Could it be all change in four-year-old maidens after former Gavin Cromwell hurdler ends 19-race winning run for newcomers?
icon
Irish point-to-point
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
Is the debate about new series academic or could the reputation of four-year-old maidens be at risk?
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner
icon
Irish point-to-point
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
This belated winner would have every chance in the National Hunt Chase if the ground was suitable
icon
Derek O'Connor
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
Two leading Hunters' Chase hopefuls bid to boost their Cheltenham Festival claims this weekend
icon
Irish point-to-point
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