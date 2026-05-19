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OpinionPoint To Point
premium

There's one weekend to go in the Irish point-to-point season - and still some ammo to fire from big guns

Dan De Champ and Darragh Higgins win for trainer Michael Murphy from Saint De Gemix. Healy Racing
The Michael Murphy-trained Dan De Champ wins the geldings' maiden under Darragh HigginsCredit: Healy Racing

Only one more weekend remains in the season and the momentum of a long and successful campaign is continuing to the very end. We saw smart performances in the maidens at Sunday's fixtures at Ballindenisk and Loughrea and the Ballindenisk meeting was particularly well supported, with 88 runners on an eight-race card.

For the last few weeks I've had the impression that the quality of the maiden races remains high. There hasn't been any sign that things are tapering off as sometimes happens in the closing stages of a long season, especially if the ground becomes a bit quick. Hunt committees in all the regions have worked hard to provide good, safe jumping ground this spring.

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Published on inDerek O'Connor

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