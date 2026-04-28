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OpinionDerek O'Connor
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Why recent history gives me hope for my Punchestown Champion Bumper mount reversing Cheltenham form with the hot favourite

Derek O'Connor's take on the action on the track this week

Keith Donoghue (right) on Boycetown congratulates Colin Keane (The Mourne Rambler) after the Champion Bumper - Alan Sweetman thinks it could be the former receiving plaudits in future
The Mourne Rambler and Boycetown (right) renew rivalries in the Punchestown Champion BumperCredit: Andrew Parker/John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

From the start of my career I've always looked forward to the Punchestown festival as a highlight of the year. It means a lot to my amateur rider colleagues and to me to be involved in a week that never fails to provide a fitting end to the Irish jumps season.

In any given year, many stars of the show are horses we've partnered in points-to-points or bumpers. It's satisfying knowing you played a part along the way, however big or small.

More importantly, Punchestown continues to provide plenty of opportunities for amateur riders. The bumpers at the meeting are almost always well supported, and many amateurs are called up to ride in the cross-country races that developed from the old-style Punchestown banks races.

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