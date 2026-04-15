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Exciting weekend winner looks ready to make her mark at Cheltenham sale
Derek O'Connor's view on the latest action on track and in the ring
Hot on the heels of last week's successful Goffs Aintree Sale comes the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale on Thursday, which provides another important showcase for Irish point-to-pointers.
Last week's headline act was Sean Doyle's Monksgrange winner Wordfromhome, a four-year-old Poet's Word gelding purchased by the Highflyer/Paul Nicholls combination for £320,000.
Sean produced another smart newcomer at Dromahane on Sunday. Jamie Scallan sent Mifa D'Airy into the lead before the third-last fence and had the race in the bag between the last two. The daughter of Masked Marvel should deliver another strong result for the Monbeg team in the ring at Cheltenham on Thursday.
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Published on inDerek O'Connor
Last updated
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