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Japan

Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target

Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target

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France
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Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' declares confident trainer before epic King George showdown
Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' declares confident trainer before epic King George showdown
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Big-race latest
'They're gaining experience, know-how and producing better results' - Masquerade Ball's trainer on Japan's global rise
'They're gaining experience, know-how and producing better results' - Masquerade Ball's trainer on Japan's global rise
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Japan
Two Japanese raiders are looking to crash King George party next Saturday - what do we know about them?
Two Japanese raiders are looking to crash King George party next Saturday - what do we know about them?
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Big-race latest
Horseracing's answer to Fifa? Racing fans get their first video game in years - and we put new release to the test
Horseracing's answer to Fifa? Racing fans get their first video game in years - and we put new release to the test
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Racing Industry
Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss
Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss
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Newmarket July festival
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George
Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George
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Britain
History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
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Reports
Japanese star Forever Young now highly unlikely to run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot
Japanese star Forever Young now highly unlikely to run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
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Qatar
Francis Graffard reveals Kentucky Derby ambition - and could one day expand his operation to New York
Francis Graffard reveals Kentucky Derby ambition - and could one day expand his operation to New York
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US
Japan Cup: 'I felt an enormous weight on my shoulders' - relief for Francis Graffard as Calandagan defies the odds
Japan Cup: 'I felt an enormous weight on my shoulders' - relief for Francis Graffard as Calandagan defies the odds
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International
Allez les Bleus: French jockeys Mickael Barzalona and Christophe Lemaire duel in Tokyo before the real Japan Cup showdown
Allez les Bleus: French jockeys Mickael Barzalona and Christophe Lemaire duel in Tokyo before the real Japan Cup showdown
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Japan
6.40am Tokyo: can Calandagan bridge a 20-year gap to the last European winner of the Japan Cup?
6.40am Tokyo: can Calandagan bridge a 20-year gap to the last European winner of the Japan Cup?
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Raceday Intel
'The mechanics of this horse are just unbelievable' - Francis Graffard aims to scale another summit as Calandagan gets into Japan Cup mood
'The mechanics of this horse are just unbelievable' - Francis Graffard aims to scale another summit as Calandagan gets into Japan Cup mood
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Japan
A huge task: why Calandagan faces such a historic challenge in adding the Japan Cup to his European Horse of the Year honours
A huge task: why Calandagan faces such a historic challenge in adding the Japan Cup to his European Horse of the Year honours
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Japan
Top of the world: Calandagan soars to the head of global rankings as preparations gear up for Japan Cup mission
Top of the world: Calandagan soars to the head of global rankings as preparations gear up for Japan Cup mission
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Japan
Japan's Arc hopes dashed again but Byzantine Dream 'proves he's up to this level' after late gamble
Japan's Arc hopes dashed again but Byzantine Dream 'proves he's up to this level' after late gamble
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
How do Croix Du Nord, Byzantine Dream and Alohi Alii measure up to the three key questions?
How do Croix Du Nord, Byzantine Dream and Alohi Alii measure up to the three key questions?
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Croix Du Nord's trainer unconcerned about relative inexperience as he bids to end Japan's quest for a first Arc
Croix Du Nord's trainer unconcerned about relative inexperience as he bids to end Japan's quest for a first Arc
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Docklands set for huge autumn against Field Of Gold and co before exciting mission in £2 million Japanese Grade 1
Docklands set for huge autumn against Field Of Gold and co before exciting mission in £2 million Japanese Grade 1
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Japan
Arc blow for Japan as Shin Emperor is ruled out of Longchamp showpiece
Arc blow for Japan as Shin Emperor is ruled out of Longchamp showpiece
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Alohi Alii gets acquainted with Longchamp as Japanese desire for Arc success burns brighter than ever
Alohi Alii gets acquainted with Longchamp as Japanese desire for Arc success burns brighter than ever
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target

Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target

icon
France
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Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' declares confident trainer before epic King George showdown
Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' declares confident trainer before epic King George showdown
Japan's leading hope for Ascot's big race 'hasn't reached his ceiling yet' says trainer Takahisa Tezuka
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Big-race latest
'They're gaining experience, know-how and producing better results' - Masquerade Ball's trainer on Japan's global rise
icon
Japan
Two Japanese raiders are looking to crash King George party next Saturday - what do we know about them?
icon
Big-race latest
'They're gaining experience, know-how and producing better results' - Masquerade Ball's trainer on Japan's global rise
icon
Japan
Two Japanese raiders are looking to crash King George party next Saturday - what do we know about them?
icon
Big-race latest
Horseracing's answer to Fifa? Racing fans get their first video game in years - and we put new release to the test
Horseracing's answer to Fifa? Racing fans get their first video game in years - and we put new release to the test
icon
Racing Industry
Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss
Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss
icon
Newmarket July festival
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George
Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George
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Britain
History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1
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Reports
Japanese star Forever Young now highly unlikely to run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot
Japanese star Forever Young now highly unlikely to run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
icon
Qatar
Francis Graffard reveals Kentucky Derby ambition - and could one day expand his operation to New York
Francis Graffard reveals Kentucky Derby ambition - and could one day expand his operation to New York
icon
US
Japan Cup: 'I felt an enormous weight on my shoulders' - relief for Francis Graffard as Calandagan defies the odds
Japan Cup: 'I felt an enormous weight on my shoulders' - relief for Francis Graffard as Calandagan defies the odds
icon
International
Allez les Bleus: French jockeys Mickael Barzalona and Christophe Lemaire duel in Tokyo before the real Japan Cup showdown
Allez les Bleus: French jockeys Mickael Barzalona and Christophe Lemaire duel in Tokyo before the real Japan Cup showdown
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Japan
6.40am Tokyo: can Calandagan bridge a 20-year gap to the last European winner of the Japan Cup?
6.40am Tokyo: can Calandagan bridge a 20-year gap to the last European winner of the Japan Cup?
icon
Raceday Intel
'The mechanics of this horse are just unbelievable' - Francis Graffard aims to scale another summit as Calandagan gets into Japan Cup mood
'The mechanics of this horse are just unbelievable' - Francis Graffard aims to scale another summit as Calandagan gets into Japan Cup mood
icon
Japan
A huge task: why Calandagan faces such a historic challenge in adding the Japan Cup to his European Horse of the Year honours
A huge task: why Calandagan faces such a historic challenge in adding the Japan Cup to his European Horse of the Year honours
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Japan
Top of the world: Calandagan soars to the head of global rankings as preparations gear up for Japan Cup mission
Top of the world: Calandagan soars to the head of global rankings as preparations gear up for Japan Cup mission
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Japan
Japan's Arc hopes dashed again but Byzantine Dream 'proves he's up to this level' after late gamble
Japan's Arc hopes dashed again but Byzantine Dream 'proves he's up to this level' after late gamble
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
How do Croix Du Nord, Byzantine Dream and Alohi Alii measure up to the three key questions?
How do Croix Du Nord, Byzantine Dream and Alohi Alii measure up to the three key questions?
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Croix Du Nord's trainer unconcerned about relative inexperience as he bids to end Japan's quest for a first Arc
Croix Du Nord's trainer unconcerned about relative inexperience as he bids to end Japan's quest for a first Arc
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Docklands set for huge autumn against Field Of Gold and co before exciting mission in £2 million Japanese Grade 1
Docklands set for huge autumn against Field Of Gold and co before exciting mission in £2 million Japanese Grade 1
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Japan
Arc blow for Japan as Shin Emperor is ruled out of Longchamp showpiece
Arc blow for Japan as Shin Emperor is ruled out of Longchamp showpiece
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Alohi Alii gets acquainted with Longchamp as Japanese desire for Arc success burns brighter than ever
Alohi Alii gets acquainted with Longchamp as Japanese desire for Arc success burns brighter than ever
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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