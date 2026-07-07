Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss

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Newmarket stages the Group 1 July Cup on Saturday and this year's race has all the ingredients of a midsummer sprint classic. Four Royal Ascot winners are set to clash – including the winners of all three Group 1 sprints – Japan has a leading contender and there is a 200-1 Group 1 winner in the field looking to continue the sprint division's tendency for shocks.

Royal Ascot form to the fore

Royal Ascot features eight Group 1 races across its five days and the winners of three of them are set to meet in the July Cup.

Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun heads the market and is searching for back-to-back Group 1 victories after justifying 11-8 favouritism at Ascot. He beat Spicy Marg by a head and now faces another rematch with third-placed Division , who is a 7-1 chance to reverse the form.

Venetian Sun (blue) beats Spicy Marg to win the Commonwealth Cup last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Also reopposing from the Commonwealth Cup is eighth-placed Coppull , who won the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial before heading to Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's King Charles III Stakes winner Mission Central and William Haggas' Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes scorer Almeraq also head to Newmarket after narrow victories at the royal meeting.

Mission Central edged out Rayevka by a head, while Almeraq denied Japanese challenger Satono Reve by a nose in one of the finishes of the week. Satono Reve gets another chance on Saturday, while Big Mojo , who finished two and a quarter lengths behind Mission Central at Ascot, is also back for another crack at Group 1 glory.

As well as the established Group 1 stars, another with abundant potential to reach that level looks set to line up, with Andrew Balding's Wokingham Stakes winner Double Rush featuring among the 13 confirmations made on Monday. His victory in the prestigious Royal Ascot handicap was his third in a row since joining his new yard from Charlie Hills.

What does a Royal Ascot run tell us?

Recent history suggests running at Royal Ascot offers a mixed guide to how a runner will fare in the July Cup.

Only one of the last ten July Cup winners arrived after winning at the royal meeting, with the Julie Camacho-trained Shaquille completing the Commonwealth Cup-July Cup double in 2023, something Venetian Sun will be trying to replicate.

Harry Angel finished second in the Commonwealth Cup before winning the July Cup in 2017, while Ten Sovereigns was successful at Newmarket after finishing fourth in 2019. Mill Stream also advertised the Ascot form when following his third in the 2024 Jubilee Stakes with July Cup success.

Not every winner has come via Ascot, however. No Half Measures , Starman , Oxted and Limato all skipped the royal meeting before their July Cup triumphs, showing there is more than one route to success.

The Japanese contender

Satono Reve: runs at Newmarket for the first time Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Connections of Satono Reve have suffered heartbreak in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in each of the last two years, beaten by half a length in 2025 and a nose this year.

Unlike last season, the Japanese raider has remained in Britain to contest the July Cup as he attempts to emulate Agnes World , who became the first and only Japanese-trained winner of the race in 2000. Satono Reve is a 9-2 chance to record a tenth career win.

Those associated with Satono Reve will be relieved his 2025 Ascot conqueror Lazzat was not confirmed for Saturday's feature, leaving his Racing Post Rating of 128 as the joint-highest in the field alongside Mission Central.

The Japanese sprinter arguably brings the strongest form into the race after finishing a four-and-a-quarter-length second to the world's highest-rated racehorse, Ka Ying Rising, before his narrow defeat at Royal Ascot.

The outsiders

Neil Callan celebrates after riding No Half Measures to win the July Cup last year at 66-1 Credit: Getty Images

The sprint division is renowned for producing shocks and the July Cup has been no exception. Only two favourites have won the race in the last ten years.

Four of the last ten winners started at double-figure odds, including No Half Measures, who caused a major upset at 66-1 last year .

This year's field also contains some proven giant-killers. Big Mojo won last year's Betfair Sprint Cup at 16-1, while Powerful Glory produced one of racing's biggest Group 1 shocks when landing the Champions Sprint at 200-1. He is a 50-1 outsider to add another Group 1 on Saturday.

July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2 Venetian Sun, 4 Almeraq, 9-2 Satono Reve, 5 Mission Central, 7 Division, 10 Double Rush, 14 Big Mojo, 25 Comanche Brave, Coppull, 33 Quinault, 40 Flora Of Bermuda, 50 Powerful Glory, Prince Of India.

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