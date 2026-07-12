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Qatar

Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74

Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74

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Qatar
Racing in Qatar in the balance this week as Middle East conflict intensifies
Racing in Qatar in the balance this week as Middle East conflict intensifies
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International
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
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Qatar
Marco Botti hands Pierre-Charles Boudot a return to top table with Group 1 ride on Giavelotto
Marco Botti hands Pierre-Charles Boudot a return to top table with Group 1 ride on Giavelotto
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International
Qatar: 'Bombproof' Rebel's Romance lands feature again to launch another Sheema Classic bid
Qatar: 'Bombproof' Rebel's Romance lands feature again to launch another Sheema Classic bid
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Qatar
'It's a disgrace' - Qatar's flagship meeting abandoned due to track concerns
'It's a disgrace' - Qatar's flagship meeting abandoned due to track concerns
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Qatar
1.15 Doha: Rebel's Romance favourite for a follow up against strong group of fellow Brits in Qatar feature
1.15 Doha: Rebel's Romance favourite for a follow up against strong group of fellow Brits in Qatar feature
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Qatar
Pierre-Charles Boudot takes first rides since 2021 after being granted emergency licence in Qatar
Pierre-Charles Boudot takes first rides since 2021 after being granted emergency licence in Qatar
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Qatar
'A win-win for both sides' - Al Shaqab expand on new link up with Amo Racing
'A win-win for both sides' - Al Shaqab expand on new link up with Amo Racing
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International
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Wathnan Racing snap up King's Gambit before run in $2.5m Group 3
Wathnan Racing snap up King's Gambit before run in $2.5m Group 3
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International
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Dubai Honour to add Qatar to his globetrotting trips as he heads strong British team for $2.5million race
Dubai Honour to add Qatar to his globetrotting trips as he heads strong British team for $2.5million race
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Qatar
Qatar: 'I got things my own way and he really showed up' - Rebel's Romance proves his class with stunning Amir Trophy win
Qatar: 'I got things my own way and he really showed up' - Rebel's Romance proves his class with stunning Amir Trophy win
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Reports
Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
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Qatar
Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday
Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday
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Qatar
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'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana
'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana
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Qatar
Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key
Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key
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Qatar
Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend
Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend
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Qatar
'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar
'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar
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Qatar
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'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend
'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend
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Qatar
padlock
Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74

Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74

icon
Qatar
Racing in Qatar in the balance this week as Middle East conflict intensifies
Racing in Qatar in the balance this week as Middle East conflict intensifies
icon
International
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
icon
Qatar
Marco Botti hands Pierre-Charles Boudot a return to top table with Group 1 ride on Giavelotto
icon
International
Qatar: Tom Marquand times it right as Deep Monster claims first Japanese win in Amir Trophy
icon
Qatar
Marco Botti hands Pierre-Charles Boudot a return to top table with Group 1 ride on Giavelotto
icon
International
Qatar: 'Bombproof' Rebel's Romance lands feature again to launch another Sheema Classic bid
Qatar: 'Bombproof' Rebel's Romance lands feature again to launch another Sheema Classic bid
icon
Qatar
'It's a disgrace' - Qatar's flagship meeting abandoned due to track concerns
'It's a disgrace' - Qatar's flagship meeting abandoned due to track concerns
icon
Qatar
1.15 Doha: Rebel's Romance favourite for a follow up against strong group of fellow Brits in Qatar feature
1.15 Doha: Rebel's Romance favourite for a follow up against strong group of fellow Brits in Qatar feature
icon
Qatar
Pierre-Charles Boudot takes first rides since 2021 after being granted emergency licence in Qatar
Pierre-Charles Boudot takes first rides since 2021 after being granted emergency licence in Qatar
icon
Qatar
'A win-win for both sides' - Al Shaqab expand on new link up with Amo Racing
'A win-win for both sides' - Al Shaqab expand on new link up with Amo Racing
icon
International
padlock
Wathnan Racing snap up King's Gambit before run in $2.5m Group 3
Wathnan Racing snap up King's Gambit before run in $2.5m Group 3
icon
International
padlock
Dubai Honour to add Qatar to his globetrotting trips as he heads strong British team for $2.5million race
Dubai Honour to add Qatar to his globetrotting trips as he heads strong British team for $2.5million race
icon
Qatar
Qatar: 'I got things my own way and he really showed up' - Rebel's Romance proves his class with stunning Amir Trophy win
Qatar: 'I got things my own way and he really showed up' - Rebel's Romance proves his class with stunning Amir Trophy win
icon
Reports
Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
icon
Qatar
Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday
Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon among star names taking part at burgeoning Amir Sword Festival on Saturday
icon
Qatar
padlock
'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana
'It’s something we do with horses of this quality' - Jamie Osborne prepares for first Qatar runner with Emaraaty Ana
icon
Qatar
Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key
Giants of the Flat chasing $2.5 million Qatari riches with Gosdens hopeful they hold the key
icon
Qatar
Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend
Shadwell star Israr returning to the Middle East for Qatar's valuable Amir Sword Festival next weekend
icon
Qatar
'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar
'This place is the new kid on the block' - legendary rider Doug Whyte breaking new ground as a trainer in Qatar
icon
Qatar
padlock
'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend
'If Stone Age wins it'd be like a dream' - David Milnes sees excitement build for Qatar's big weekend
icon
Qatar
padlock