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Reportstoday
07:40 Tokyo

History made in Tokyo as 22-year-old rider becomes first Japanese woman to win domestic Grade 1

Tokyo racecourse: home of the Japanese Derby
Tokyo racecourse: the scene of a historic success on Sunday
Play18 ran
07:40 TokyoFlat Turf, Grade 1
Distance: 1m4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    16Juryoku Pierrot
    99/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Dream Core
    42/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    18Laughterlines
    11/5
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Seina Imamura became the first Japanese woman to win a domestic Grade 1 when Juryoku Pierrot landed the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo on Sunday.

The jockey, 22, was having her first Classic ride aboard the Ryo Terashima-trained filly and came with a powerful late challenge to get the verdict by a neck in a close finish, with just a length and a half covering the first six home.

Imamura had settled Juryoku Pierrot towards the back of the field and the pair had just a handful of rivals behind them as they entered the home straight, but the filly weaved in between horses to make up ground quickly. 

Christophe Lemaire finished second on Dream Core, while Damian Lane was another neck behind in third on Laughterlines. The Japanese 1,000 Guineas winner Star Anise was sent off 2-1 favourite but could finish only 12th of the 18 runners under Kohei Matsuyama.

Juryoku Pierrot is a daughter of Orfevre, who finished second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2012 and 2013, and she also holds an entry in Europe's greatest race on October 4. She was cut to 33-1 (from 50) by William Hill.

Solemia (Olivier Peslier) wins the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe from Orfevre (C.Soumillon)Longchamp 7.10.12 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Orfevre: suffered an agonising defeat in the 2012 Prix de l'Arc de TriompheCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Women are increasingly making an impact in Japanese racing, with Rachel King becoming the first woman to win a Japanese Grade 1 when partnering Costa Nova to win the February Stakes on a part-time licence last year. 

She was born in Britain but is now based in Australia, where she has ridden seven of her eight top-level winners. They include the Australian Derby, which she won on Godolphin's Green Spaces last month.

Read these next:

'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash 

'Exceptional' Daryz books his ticket to Royal Ascot as Arc hero delights in the Prix Aga Khan IV 

'We want to test her against the best of Europe and Australia' - US sprint star heads to Royal Ascot for King Charles III Stakes bid 

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07:40 TokyoPlay
Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) (Grade 1) (Turf) (Fillies)18 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    16Juryoku Pierrot
    99/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Dream Core
    42/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    18Laughterlines
    11/5
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