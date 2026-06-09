Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George

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The rematch between Calandagan and Masquerade Ball is on after connections of the Japanese star confirmed their plan to run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on July 25.

Calandagan came out on top by just a head in a memorable duel in the Japan Cup in November, a victory which saw him crowned the Cartier Horse of the Year and Longines World's Best Racehorse. The French ace was a smooth winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic in March, his fifth Group 1, but was beaten 42 lengths into fourth in a stamina-sapping Coronation Cup at Epsom on Saturday.

Since finishing a narrow runner-up at Tokyo, Masquerade Ball has advertised his quality on the global circuit by finishing a gallant second to Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin in April.

Masquerade Ball (right): closed late on Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup Credit: Alex Evers/ HKJC

His trainer Takahisa Tezuka said: "We started discussing about an international campaign for Masquerade Ball after he won the Tenno Sho (Autumn), when I got the impression that this horse could be competitive on the world stage.

"His owners, Shadai Race Horse, have been very keen to send him to the King George and we agreed it should be the target for Masquerade Ball. As a prestigious race for older horses in the UK, it provides an excellent opportunity and serves as a favourable alternative to competing in Japan during the hot season.

"This is the first time I will have a runner at Ascot, which is the royal track, and I am very excited and am honoured. The shipping, which takes 48 hours from door to door, will be a big challenge but I believe Masquerade Ball is a horse worthy of representing Japan."

Masquerade Ball will not be the only Japanese runner in the King George, with Wurttemberg also set to make the trip. The six-year-old came to within a nose of winning the Tenno Sho (Spring) when he was last seen in May.

Trainer Francis Graffard after Calandagan's Japan Cup win Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

His trainer Hiroshi Miyamoto said: "I'm very excited to have a runner in one of the most prestigious races in the country which is the origin of horseracing. After Wurrtemberg was narrowly beaten by Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho (Spring), we discussed the plan of sending Wurttemberg to the UK.

"His owner Mr Teruya Yoshida has long admired this event, often describing it as a dream race. This inspired me to pursue the opportunity for our horse to compete in such an iconic race and European venue."

As well as Calandagan, trainer Francis Graffard has entered the 2024 winner Goliath and last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz as he bids for a third consecutive win in the summer showpiece.

Minnie Hauk, who came to within a head of Daryz at Longchamp in October, is one of 11 runners entered for Aidan O'Brien. They include Benvenuto Cellini, Constitution River, Jan Brueghel and Lambourn.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes ante-post odds

Ladbrokes: 2-1 Calandagan, 7-2 Masquerade Ball, 6 Kalpana, 7 Daryz, 12 Thundering On, Bay City Roller, Christmas Day, Jan Brueghel, 16 bar

Almaqam

Al Riffa

Amiloc

Bay City Roller

Best Secret

Calandagan

Convergent

Cualificar

Daryz

Ethical Diamond

Galen

Gethin

Goliath

Jan Brueghel

Lambourn

Masquerade Ball

Purview

Saddadd

West Wind Blows

Wurttemberg

Kalpana

Minnie Hauk

Santorini Star

A Boy Named Susie

Action

Ancient Egypt

Benvenuto Cellini

Causeway

Christmas Day

Constitution River

Hawk Mountain

James J Braddock

Maltese Cross

Water To Wine

Diamond Necklace

Legacy Link

Thundering On

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