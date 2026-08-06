Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Hong Kong
Home
News
International
'I would watch YouTube of Ryan Moore riding' - Hong Kong debutant set to make video game 'dream' a reality at Shergar Cup
Big-race latest
'He's really exciting' - Royal Ascot winner sold to race in Hong Kong
News
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Chris Cook
Andrea Atzeni brings up 60 winners in Hong Kong as lucrative season continues with Sha Tin double
Hong Kong
'It's not even up for debate' - Ka Ying Rising team take swipe at Royal Ascot prize-money as they shut down speculation
Hong Kong
Ka Ying Rising 'target number one' for Royal Ascot next year with David Hayes camp making 'positive noises'
Royal Ascot
'It’s all been worthwhile' - Zac Purton celebrates becoming the first jockey to ride 2,000 winners in Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner
Reports
HK$97.1 million - Ka Ying Rising shatters World Pool betting turnover record despite cramped odds for Sha Tin romp
Hong Kong
'One of the all-time greats' - outstanding Ka Ying Rising earns 20th straight win and breaks course record again in remarkable rout
Reports
Hong Kong Jockey Club chief warns 'ill-measured' British affordability checks are causing pain for other racing jurisdictions
Hong Kong
'I thought I could just lock myself in a room and I'd be fine' - Joao Moreira opens up on mental demons as he prepares for Group 1 return
Hong Kong
Ka Ying Rising trainer reveals what it would take to tempt connections into future trip to Royal Ascot
Hong Kong
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
Oisin Murphy
'They can all have off days - if you’re not in it, you can’t win' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising
Hong Kong
'It was very encouraging going into the main event' - pleasing trial for Romantic Warrior ahead of 14th Group 1 bid
Hong Kong
Sha Tin: Mark Newnham lands the spoils as Invincible Ibis wins the Hong Kong Derby under Winx rider Hugh Bowman
Reports
'This is the stand-out race of the season, it's what all eyes are on' - British rider hoping to roar into Hong Kong history books
Hong Kong
'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain
Britain
Sha Tin: 'Every time I hop on him I just cherish the moment' - Romantic Warrior cruises to victory in second leg of Hong Kong Triple Crown
Reports
Imperious Ka Ying Rising breaks Racing Post Ratings record in latest showstopper - but where does he sit in the list of great sprinters?
Hong Kong
8.35am Sha Tin: Ka Ying Rising out to break record with 18th consecutive win - and trainer says he's 'bigger, stronger and better'
Raceday Intel
History made at Sha Tin as Ka Ying Rising equals 21-year record with 17th successive victory | Romantic Warrior lands first leg of Triple Crown
Hong Kong
Hong Kong: 'His ratings are exceptional' - Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior feature on star-studded Group 1 card at Sha Tin
Hong Kong
Home
News
International
'I would watch YouTube of Ryan Moore riding' - Hong Kong debutant set to make video game 'dream' a reality at Shergar Cup
Big-race latest
'He's really exciting' - Royal Ascot winner sold to race in Hong Kong
News
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Chris Cook
Andrea Atzeni brings up 60 winners in Hong Kong as lucrative season continues with Sha Tin double
Hong Kong
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Chris Cook
Andrea Atzeni brings up 60 winners in Hong Kong as lucrative season continues with Sha Tin double
Hong Kong
'It's not even up for debate' - Ka Ying Rising team take swipe at Royal Ascot prize-money as they shut down speculation
Hong Kong
Ka Ying Rising 'target number one' for Royal Ascot next year with David Hayes camp making 'positive noises'
Royal Ascot
'It’s all been worthwhile' - Zac Purton celebrates becoming the first jockey to ride 2,000 winners in Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner
Reports
HK$97.1 million - Ka Ying Rising shatters World Pool betting turnover record despite cramped odds for Sha Tin romp
Hong Kong
'One of the all-time greats' - outstanding Ka Ying Rising earns 20th straight win and breaks course record again in remarkable rout
Reports
Hong Kong Jockey Club chief warns 'ill-measured' British affordability checks are causing pain for other racing jurisdictions
Hong Kong
'I thought I could just lock myself in a room and I'd be fine' - Joao Moreira opens up on mental demons as he prepares for Group 1 return
Hong Kong
Ka Ying Rising trainer reveals what it would take to tempt connections into future trip to Royal Ascot
Hong Kong
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
Oisin Murphy
'They can all have off days - if you’re not in it, you can’t win' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising
Hong Kong
'It was very encouraging going into the main event' - pleasing trial for Romantic Warrior ahead of 14th Group 1 bid
Hong Kong
Sha Tin: Mark Newnham lands the spoils as Invincible Ibis wins the Hong Kong Derby under Winx rider Hugh Bowman
Reports
'This is the stand-out race of the season, it's what all eyes are on' - British rider hoping to roar into Hong Kong history books
Hong Kong
'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain
Britain
Sha Tin: 'Every time I hop on him I just cherish the moment' - Romantic Warrior cruises to victory in second leg of Hong Kong Triple Crown
Reports
Imperious Ka Ying Rising breaks Racing Post Ratings record in latest showstopper - but where does he sit in the list of great sprinters?
Hong Kong
8.35am Sha Tin: Ka Ying Rising out to break record with 18th consecutive win - and trainer says he's 'bigger, stronger and better'
Raceday Intel
History made at Sha Tin as Ka Ying Rising equals 21-year record with 17th successive victory | Romantic Warrior lands first leg of Triple Crown
Hong Kong
Hong Kong: 'His ratings are exceptional' - Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior feature on star-studded Group 1 card at Sha Tin
Hong Kong
1
2
3
4
...