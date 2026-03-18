'I was always on the back foot there' - David Probert looking to put difficult Hong Kong stint behind him on his return to Britain

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David Probert is back in Britain and is eager to ride as many winners as possible after the jockey endured a difficult winter in Hong Kong.

The 37-year-old announced last summer that he was following in the footsteps of Richard Kingscote, Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni by moving to the jurisdiction. However, he did not partner a single winner from 132 rides in a place where it is notoriously difficult for new riders to get going.

One second, seven thirds and three fourths were the best Probert managed from his rides. He said: “I always felt I was on the back foot from the get-go. The licensed jockeys from previous seasons already had their rides, so it was hard to build any momentum.

“There are usually fewer jockeys out there, but the Hong Kong Jockey Club seemed to cover itself after last year’s injuries and early suspensions. This year there were more jockeys than usual and no suspension until mid-December which was difficult.

“You only ride out on the horses you’re booked for, so it was difficult to show my face to the yards I was approaching. It’s a very cliquey place to get rolling. Trying to get on horses with chances was nearly impossible; I was kind of chasing my tail.”

David Probert: “I’d love to go back if the opportunity came again" Credit: Mark Cranham

Despite the difficulty of riding in Hong Kong, the Royal Ascot-winning rider enjoyed life in the city and the reduced travel time.

He said: “I’m not disappointed it didn’t work out as I’m grateful for the opportunity, but it’s a shame I didn’t get the chances I was hoping for. It’s a brilliant place to ride with top-class jockeys from around the world, and I met some great people.

“You’ve got more time to yourself than in Britain, so it’s easier to stay on top of things. In Hong Kong, a half-hour journey feels long, which puts it into perspective. Since I’ve been back, I’ve already done two four-hour round trips – it’s been a shock to the system.

“I’d love to go back if the opportunity came again. It ran smoothly, but it’s also nice to be back and get into the swing of things.”

Probert has wasted no time renewing old acquaintances and just 24 hours after returning, was back in action with rides at Wolverhampton on Monday.

“It’s been no different since the time I left," he said. "I’ve been lucky enough to have a few trainers use me, so hopefully I can build up those relationships and get as many winners on the board as I can again.

“On Tuesday I was with Jack Channon, who has a nice group of two-year-olds, and I was with Andrew Balding on Wednesday morning, who has around 250 horses. Hugo Palmer also has some nice horses; I’m riding out for him on Thursday. Clive Cox also wants to use me, too.

“I’ve got a few trainers to look forward to riding for, so hopefully I’ll be able to find a fast one among them, keep the ride and hopefully 2026 is going to be a good year.”

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