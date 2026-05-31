'It’s all been worthwhile' - Zac Purton celebrates becoming the first jockey to ride 2,000 winners in Hong Kong

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Zac Purton wrote his name into the history books when becoming the first jockey to register 2,000 winners in Hong Kong with success at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The rider partnered the Brett Crawford-trained Rising World to a short-head victory to complete the landmark on his 11,229th ride in the city.

Purton said: "When I reflect upon it and look at some of those great moments I’ve had in my career, it's amazing. I’ve been truly fortunate. Of course, I couldn’t do anything without the support I get from the owners and trainers. Hong Kong’s been such a great place for me."

The 43-year-old moved to Hong Kong in 2007, and rode his first winner on Elfhelm at Happy Valley in September of that year. He has been crowned champion jockey on eight occasions and has partnered more than 100 winners in ten seasons. He also holds the record for wins in a single campaign with 179.

Purton nominated Ka Ying Rising , who landed a 20th successive win in April's Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize, as the best horse he has ever partnered, but he has been associated with many greats over the years.

Zac Purton and Ka Ying Rising have built up a formidable partnership

He said: "Ka Ying Rising has been very big, of course; he stands atop. The association I had with Beauty Generation, I really enjoyed that. Aerovelocity – going to Japan and winning there with him was fantastic. There are so many horses. I could stand here all day and name them all, but there has been a fair few Horse of the Years that I’ve been able to throw my leg over and it’s made it a lot easier."

The Australian-born rider, who is the only jockey to win all 12 Group 1s in Hong Kong, added: "To come here and not have the red carpet rolled out for me; I had to work for everything that I've got, and that wasn’t easy to stay determined, resilient, and keep turning up, and everything that comes with that to be standing here today – it makes it feel like it’s all been worthwhile and obviously it has. I’ve had to work for it."

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