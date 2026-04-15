'They can all have off days - if you’re not in it, you can’t win' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising

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Donnacha O'Brien is preparing to take on Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising on his home turf in the Chairman's Sprint Prize next weekend.

The youngest son of the O'Brien dynasty, the trainer will run the former Coolmore-owned colt Comanche Brave in the HK$24 million (£2.3m) contest, in which the local star will bid for a 20th consecutive success and ninth Group 1. The race forms part of the FWD Champions Day card at Sha Tin.

O'Brien said: "We're under no illusions; Ka Ying Rising is an absolute machine. He’s done nothing but impress me in everything I’ve seen him do. He’s so tactical; he just looks rock solid.

"He’s got that early pace and then he relaxes, especially around a track he knows so well. There doesn't seem to be any chink in his armour. It’s a big task we face to beat him, but it looks like it’s not going to be a full field, and there’s very good prize-money on offer behind him. At the end of the day, they're all thoroughbreds; they can all have off days. If you’re not in it, you can’t win."

Comanche Brave finished third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last season and has since travelled with aplomb, finishing third in both the Listed Abu Dhabi Gold Cup over a mile and 1351 Turf Sprint over seven furlongs at the Saudi Cup meeting.

O'Brien has been encouraged by those efforts but believes the step back down to six furlongs will see the four-year-old son of Wootton Bassett to best effect. He has not raced over the trip since winning a Cork maiden in September 2024.

Comanche Brave (near): will take on Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin next weekend Credit: Patrick McCann

The trainer said: "He was third in the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup and then third in the 1351 Turf Sprint, but I’ve always wanted to have a go back at sprint trips with him. He shows a lot of pace at home but he kept running well at a mile. We’ve just got to bite the bullet now, come back to six furlongs, and see how we go.

"He’s travelled well in his races, he’s never looked like he’s been lacking speed. And the form of that Saudi race now looks very strong."

O'Brien has already won nine times at Group 1 level and is established on the world stage, with Balantina claiming the most recent major victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Del Mar in October. Hong Kong will represent a new frontier.

He said: "It’s lovely to have had good success, and this is another step at the big international meetings, and I’m excited to see how it goes. Comanche Brave is a nice horse who seems to be improving."

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