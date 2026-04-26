Hong Kong Jockey Club chief warns 'ill-measured' British affordability checks are causing pain for other racing jurisdictions

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Affordability checks on punters in Britain are a box-ticking exercise that are causing headaches for other major racing jurisdictions, the Hong Kong Jockey Club's chief executive has warned.

In a private round table event at Sha Tin racecourse, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said the use of supposedly frictionless affordability checks in Britain had increased betting into unregulated markets. New analysis released this week projected that black market bookmakers would spend £1 billion on advertising in the UK by 2028, a figure forecast to exceed the total by regulated firms.

The Gambling Commission undertook a pilot on the checks, which it terms as financial risk assessments, but issues soon emerged, with credit reference agencies involved producing different results for the same customer. However, Helen Rhodes, the commission's director of major policy projects and evaluation, claimed commentary around the checks had been "ill-informed or inaccurate" in the .

The comments by Engelbrecht-Bresges come amid growing concerns that the commission could be set to sign off on the implementation of affordability checks as soon as next month. A letter was sent to culture secretary Lisa Nandy this month with signatures from more than 400 British racing figures and supported by the Racing Post, calling for the introduction of checks to be halted.

Ka Ying Rising was the star attraction at Sha Tin on Sunday Credit: Wallace Yeung (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year, Engelbrecht-Bresges warned of "the rising threat of illegal gambling" when reporting annual betting and lottery turnover up five per cent to HK$320bn (£30bn/E35bn) for 2024-25.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said: "The IFHA [International Federation of Horseracing Authorities] council has provided the Gambling Commission with our findings, and it's very clear that since you have affordability checks, the number of people who visit websites not based in Great Britain is massively increased.

"The regulators only see the local situation and some of their measures are ill-measured because you have to think about not how you are perceived when you do something, but what the consequences are.

"This measure has clearly driven more people into unregulated markets and that is a problem. Regulators have tried to do their duty and say they've taken action to tick a box, but there is the implication that this creates even more harmful behaviour."

Affordability checks are just one of the issues facing British racing. Another is the heightened debate surrounding non-publicised barrier trials. In Hong Kong, they are filmed and timed for the racing public.

"I think the issue is that it's in the interest of bookmakers and fixed odds," Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "The fixed-odds industry has such a significant influence on policy-making in the UK, which is not healthy for an industry."

He went on to emphasise the success of the World Pool and how it could help drive change in some racing jurisdictions.

"There could be from us a requirement that if you want to be part of the World Pool then you have to do certain things," he said. "If you cannot provide this information, you cannot be in the top tier. The World Pool has a massively positive impact on the industry and you cannot ask to be a part of it and not play a full part.

"It's not that I want to impose something, I want to do this in the interests of the industry. I believe a certain percentage of the income from the World Pool has to go to other activities, whether it's horse welfare, investment in science or establishing standards.

"We have to use the World Pool to shape the global industry to get it into a better space."

Lord Allen: Hong Kong Jockey Club chief critical of his approach Credit: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Engelbrecht-Bresges believes the global racing industry will shortly have to make decisions to secure its future. While supportive of the plans laid out by ex-BHA chair Lord Allen in Britain, he was critical of his approach. Lord Allen resigned from his position last month after just half a year, a decision which followed the governing body's members' inability to reach an agreement on reforms to create an independent board and a more commercial remit.

"Racing is in an essential moment, not a crisis," he said. "It has to decide what the future is. I had a long discussion with Lord Allen and I cautioned him, saying the strategic direction he wanted to go in was the right one, but with change management in the racing industry, you have to be very mindful how you orchestrate it.

"If you try to orchestrate it too quickly, you will have a cacophony because certain people will not play. Then maybe you have to say you are not part of the orchestra. Once you know the disruptors, you can isolate them. He tried to play the symphony too early."

Read more:

Frictionless affordability checks 'distant from promised solution' says bettors' forum as it warns of black market growth

Government minister claims financial risk checks are 'widely supported' as politicians call for advertising crackdown

'One of the all-time greats' - outstanding Ka Ying Rising earns 20th straight win and breaks course record again in remarkable rout

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