Romantic Warrior leaves it late and forced to survive stewards' inquiry but becomes just third Hong Kong Triple Crown winner

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Romantic Warrior landed the Hong Kong Triple Crown on his final run of the campaign but it was not without anxiety as he had to battle and survive a stewards' inquiry.

The world's highest earning racehorse had a lot of ground to make up on the runaway front-runners Romantic Thor and Numbers in the home straight, with jockey James McDonald forced to launch his challenge around the home turn.

However, the Danny Shum-trained eight-year-old soon mowed down the duo and while Numbers responded generously to pressure under Keith Leung, he had to yield to the well-named champion in the drive to the line.

There was a stewards' inquiry into whether the winner had impeded the Japanese challenger Deep Monster when making his challenge, but the placings remained unaltered, with Yasutoshi Ikee's runner eventually finishing third under Joao Moreira.

"We'll run him over six [furlongs] next," McDonald joked when asked if there was anything Romantic Warrior could not do. "Triple Crown winner – he thoroughly deserved that. I loved an article I read about the boss [Shum] saying he's already an immortal and I totally agree with him.

"He didn't need to win this to be that but he's put the cherry on top. He should be Horse of the Year this year and I think he's stamped that by winning the Triple Crown."

It was a fifth Group 1 success for Romantic Warrior this season and 15th overall, with his glittering CV including successes in the Cox Plate in Australia, Yasuda Kinen in Japan and Jebel Hatta in Dubai. He also finished runner-up to Forever Young in a memorable running of the Saudi Cup last year.

There were concerns whether Peter Lau's star would be as effective after undergoing surgery on his left front leg last May, but Romantic Warrior has proved as brilliant as ever on home soil this season and this was his sixth consecutive win.

He is just the third Triple Crown winner, with River Verdon the first in 1994 and Voyage Bubble the second last year. The feat comprises the Stewards' Cup over a mile in January, the Hong Kong Gold Cup over a mile and a quarter in March and the Champions & Chater Cup over a mile and a half in May.

In between the final two successes, Romantic Warrior also won the QEII Cup in April.

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