Ka Ying Rising trainer reveals what it would take to tempt connections into future trip to Royal Ascot

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Trainer David Hayes has admitted that a bonus for winning the Everest in Australia and at Royal Ascot could tempt him into making a U-turn on his decision not to run Ka Ying Rising in Britain.

Connections of Hong Kong's superstar sprinter, who leads the way in the 2026 Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings with a rating of 128, have always maintained they would not run at Royal Ascot due to the relatively poor levels of prize-money.

However, speaking to the Racing Post at Sha Tin, Hayes left the door ajar, saying: "I want to have him for four or five seasons; he’s halfway through his third undefeated and while there’s an Everest on, that’s his overseas trip.