'Japan sent over their best sprinter and he's just toyed with him' - Ka Ying Rising storms to 20th straight win at Sha Tin

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Ka Ying Rising's stunning run continued as he eased to a 20th consecutive victory in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin.

Trained by David Hayes, Ka Ying Rising had landed an easy success over course and distance three weeks ago, and cemented his status as one of the greats with a ninth Group 1 win on Sunday morning.

Ka Ying Rising: broke the track record at Sha Tin en-route to a 20th successive win Credit: Hong Kong Jockey Club

Rider Zac Purton held a prominent position, with Ka Ying Rising sitting just behind the leaders. And it never looked in doubt 300m out as he peeled away from his rivals to set a new track record of 1min 7.10 sec, despite being eased to the line.

For a second consecutive year Ka Ying Rising has now won all three Group 1s at Hong Kong's Speed Series.

The winning rider said: "He is something really, really special. It's amazing what this horse is able to do and all that he's turned into.

"Japan have sent over their best sprinter [Satono Reve], and he's just toyed with him, as he does every time. We're never going through the motions. You never take anything for granted."

Remarkable Romantic Warrior

Romantic Warrior continued his remarkable record as he won a fourth FWD QEII Cup, bringing up a 14th Group 1 success in the process.

The Danny Shum-trained eight-year-old created history when winning a fourth consecutive Hong Kong Cup in December and oozed class yet again under James McDonald, stretching clear 300m out to win by a length.

"This was touted to be his toughest test," McDonald said. "I've got to pay Danny and his team so much admiration for how they've got this horse ready.

"He's a dream come true for us. I'm the lucky one to be riding him, this is what dreams are made of."

Docklands third

My Wish claimed victory in the Champions Mile for trainer Mark Newnham with Docklands — the only British challenger in a field of 14 — finishing an admirable third.

Docklands has been sent out to plunder riches globally throughout his career by trainer Harry Eustace and was making his third start at Sha Tin under Mark Zahra.

My Wish lands the Group 1 Champions Mile with Docklands back in third Credit: Hong Kong Jockey Club

Sent off at 18-1, the six-year-old travelled in midfield and lost second place in the final half furlong by half a length to Cap Ferrat, who finished a neck behind the winner.

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