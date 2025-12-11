Racing Post logo
'You're always looking for the next one' - Francis Graffard bids to end sensational year on a high in Hong Kong

Francis Graffard: bids to end his sensational year on a high
Francis Graffard: bids to end his stellar year on a highCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Francis Graffard has cemented his position in the upper echelons of international trainers but has little interest in reflecting on his recent success and is instead eager to end a sensational year on a high with two of his yard's major players Goliath and Quisisana flying the flag in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Graffard arrived at Sha Tin having broken Andre Fabre's record for a French trainer of 13 Group/Grade 1 victories in a calendar year, with breakthrough wins in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and at the Breeders' Cup, while last month he became the first overseas trainer to win the Japan Cup since 2005.

Asked whether he had found the time to reflect on that success, Graffard said: "Not really. Obviously, it's been incredible, but you're always looking for the next one. I have lots of horses – and lots of owners – which means you need to keep producing results. We don't get a chance to relax and look back.

