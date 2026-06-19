Ka Ying Rising 'target number one' for Royal Ascot next year with David Hayes camp making 'positive noises'

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David Hayes has made "positive noises" about the prospect of Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising running at Royal Ascot next year according to senior figures at the track.

The trainer has previously cited the prize-money and timing of the meeting as potential blockers for the world's best racehorse, with his main objective a second victory in the A$20 million (approx. £10.6m/€12.2m) Everest in October.

However, Hayes dangled a carrot before the sprinter landed a second Chairman's Sprint Prize in April, saying the royal meeting "may be considered" , particularly if there was a handsome bonus to compensate for the long-haul travel.

Ka Ying Rising: downed the best sprinters Australia had to offer at Randwick in October Credit: Jeremy Ng (Getty Images)

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, suggested a bonus for winning the Everest and a race at Royal Ascot is unlikely but that compiling a package sufficient to tempt Ka Ying Rising's connections is the priority for next year's meeting.

"We'll do everything we can to make the package as attractive as we possibly can," Smith said. "It remains target number one for next year. In the short term, hopefully Satono Reve will frank his form by running well or winning tomorrow.

"I know David pretty well. I’ve deliberately not over approached Ka Ying Rising for this year in respect of the fact that they’ve said it was all about winning a second Everest from the start. They have made positive noises about next year – it’s been in the conversation.

"They'll consider what to do with him after the Everest and that's when either I or one of my colleagues will be there to pick it up."

While Ascot has benchmark sums for flying horses to Britain from different countries, the experiences they can offer depend on the rating and media value of the horse, and Smith said Ka Ying Rising was an extreme circumstance.

Black Caviar: won the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes for Australian connections Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It’s difficult to put numbers on it because it has to remain confidential," he said. "We only do it in extreme circumstances. We’re talking of the level of Black Caviar, and we tried it with Winx. Ka Ying Rising is at that level.

"When Black Caviar came they had 150 people in a private restaurant on the day and that would have been valued at £2,000 a head, so we would do bespoke packages. There would be an extremely generous travel allowance.

"We don’t put specific numbers on media value, but with Black Caviar it was the only time the late Queen went into the winner’s circle to greet a horse that she didn’t own. That picture went around the world and was on the front pages of the newspapers everywhere in Australia – that’s the kind of brand value he can bring."

The Chairman's Sprint Prize was Ka Ying Rising's 20th consecutive success and ninth at Group 1 level, with Japanese star Satono Reve finishing four and a quarter lengths behind in second.

The seven-year-old will bid to improve on last year's second and provide a timely boost to Ka Ying Rising's form when lining up in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40 ) on Saturday.

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