'Surreal experience' for joyous Group 1 new boys Sean Kirrane and Adam West after Live In The Dream's Nunthorpe stunner

You could not get a bigger Nunthorpe fairytale than last year, when one-time 57-rated handicapper Highfield Princess blossomed into the fastest sprinter in Europe.

Except this time there were three Cinderellas for the price of one as Live In The Dream blitzed the field to spring a 28-1 shock in Britain's biggest 5f dash.

He is owned by a man who used to bunk off school to watch the Derby and never dreamed he would own a racehorse.

He is trained by unheralded Epsom man Adam West, who admitted he nearly swallowed his chewing gum in shock watching the race.

And he was ridden by a jockey fresh out of his claim who was thrilled merely to be rubbing shoulders with the sport's biggest names, let alone beating them.

Those big names got a rear view of Sean Kirrane's shoulders throughout this £500,000 championship event as horse and jockey rose to the occasion in remarkable style.

The partnership made their customary quick start towards the far side of a high-class field and were three lengths ahead at halfway. And when the pack threatened to close, they dug deep and found more to pass the post a length clear of Highfield Princess.

Kirrane, a 23-year-old jockey from Dublin who got the racing bug through childhood visits to Leopardstown, then a stint with Willie Mullins, was landing his fourth win on a four-year-old he first rode last season.

His biggest previous winners had been in handicaps and the man who lost the right to claim an apprentice's allowance only this month, said: "Just riding upsides some of the amazing jockeys there today is one thing, having a ride in a Group race and winning a Group 1 is too much for me even to wrap my head around.



"I left the parade ring on a 28-1 shot and I was waiting for them to come and get me. That allowed me a little bit more time to keep my horse on the bridle and that really suited him. When I asked him, God didn't he quicken away from them? He's done it so well. It's a surreal experience. It's massive for me."

Kirrane was full of thanks for the loyalty shown by owners Steve and Jolene De'Lemos and said: "Let's not beat around the bush, they had ample opportunity to put a different jockey on today, maybe one of the top lads. But they stuck by me and maintained faith in me and I can't say how happy I am to deliver for them.

"I've struck up an affinity with this horse and long may it continue, he's a superstar."

Kirrane, based with Tim Easterby in Malton, paid full tribute to West, for whom he rides "by chance".

"I was riding at Epsom and the next day I was due to ride at Goodwood, so I stayed down and I thought who could I ride out for?" he recalled. "I gave Adam a call and he said yes. The first horse he put me on won four on the bounce and I've been riding for him ever since.

"I can't stress how much credit must go to him. He produced the horse in tip-top condition to win today.

"The horse has obviously improved massively this year. We thought we were being really ambitious taking on a Group 1, but we always knew he had ability. The times he's clocked on the track don't lie."

The trainer himself was sending out his eighth winner of the year and much the biggest of a career which started in 2016.

Asked what his thoughts were watching the race, West said: "I'm going to swallow my chewing gum! I was waiting for them to come to him and he just found a little bit more. It was amazing.

The trainer believes that Kirrane is a big part of the Live In The Dream success story and said of the gelding: "He's always been very, very quick. At the beginning of his career I was frustrated that he never was allowed to use it.

"Everyone was riding a little conservatively and it took Sean to listen to me and ride him at home and work it out that we just needed to nick those lengths. On these tracks he's very hard to peg back."

Of course, blazing a trail and then getting caught leaves you open to criticism.

"I was clicking my heels at a comment someone made that he's the fastest horse over four furlongs," West said. "He's the fastest over five furlongs now!"

