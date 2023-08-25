Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival

2023 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Trawlerman: won last year's Ebor
Trawlerman: won last year's EborCredit: Edward Whitaker

York's Ebor festival reaches a thrilling crescendo on Saturday as the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) takes place on the Knavesmire. This competitive handicap is steeped in history, and with a top-notch field of 22 runners set to line-up, here is our rundown for the £500,000 showpiece.

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap: the full list of horses for York

1 Live Your Dream

Tidy win at Newmarket; up 5lb and this race is much more competitive but he needs respect

TrainerSaeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Live Your Dream15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

2 Enemy

Went off the boil this spring and tailed-off last when next seen at 200-1 in Goodwood Cup

TrainerIan Williams
Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Enemy15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

3 Scriptwriter

Gave the odds-on favourite a scare in course-and-distance Group 3 latest; up 3lb but he's a rising force

TrainerMilton Harris
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Scriptwriter15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Milton Harris

4 Cemhaan

Best of his runs in a sizeable field came on latest start when third of 16 at Royal Ascot

TrainerGeorge Baker
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Cemhaan15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: George Baker

5 Tashkhan

No win since July 2021; trip/ground make first handicap for two years look a tough task

TrainerBrian Ellison
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Tashkhan15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

6 Yashin

Grabbed a 1m6f Group 3 at Leopardstown on penultimate start; remains one with potential

Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Shane Foley
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Yashin15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

7 Ocean Wind

Long absence before creditable return; heavy defeat in Goodwood Cup; headgear change

TrainerRoger Teal
Jockey: Freddie Larson (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Ocean Wind15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb)Tnr: Roger Teal

8 Sunchart

Regular in Group and Listed races but sole win remains a maiden in 2019; first headgear

TrainerAndy Slattery
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Sunchart15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Andrew Slattery

9 Absurde

Strong-finishing second in 1m6f handicap at Royal Ascot prompts major interest

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 13-2

Silk
Absurde15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: W P Mullins

10 Jackfinbar

Absent four years before resuming this summer for Willie Mullins with two good runs

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Jackfinbar15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

11 Get Shirty

Fifth in last year's Ebor; has a 9lb lower mark today, having been out of sorts

Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Get Shirty15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

12 HMS President

Won good 1m6f race at Newmarket in May and beaten a neck over 1m4f at Royal Ascot

Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
HMS President15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

13 Real Dream

Won well when upped to 1m6f at Ascot; raised 8lb but could still have hidden depths

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Real Dream15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

14 Caius Chorister

Second in the course-and-distance Melrose last year; two excellent seconds in 2023 and shaped okay last time

Trainer: David Menuisier
Jockey: Kyle Strydom
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Caius Chorister15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: David Menuisier

15 Sweet William

Dominated the closing stages at Newbury (2m, good) and Goodwood (1m6f, heavy); well in

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Robert Havlin
Forecast odds: 7-2f

Silk
Sweet William15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

16 Moracana

NON-RUNNER

17 Euchen Glen

Admirable veteran; fifth, 11th and seventh in the last three Ebors; lowest mark since 2018

Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Euchen Glen15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

18 Scampi

Two notable 1m4f wins this term, one here; stamina in pedigree to make 1m6f very plausible

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Scampi15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Andrew Balding

19 Wickywickywheels

Threatened only once in seven runs back in Britain, with limited response from handicapper

Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Tadhg O'Shea
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Wickywickywheels15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tadhg O'Shea Tnr: Jim Goldie

20 Saratoga Gold

A revelation initially in blinkers; came up well short lately and now tries cheekpieces

Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Saratoga Gold15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charles Hills

21 Berkshire Rocco

Ascot second (2m) last time was more like it; cheekpieces are replaced by first-time visor

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Callum Hutchinson
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Berkshire Rocco15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

22 Adjuvant

Reliable and progressive; heavy ground when seen off by Sweet William at Goodwood; player

Trainer: Michael Bell
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Adjuvant15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

23 Post Impressionist

Clearcut course-and-distance win (good to soft) final three-year-old start; has not fired in the same way this term

Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Adam Farragher (3)
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Post Impressionist15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: William Haggas

RP recommends

Ebor sponsors Sky Bet are paying out eight places on each-way bets on the race. That's four places more than standard each-way terms and two places more than any other bookmaker.

New customers can get £40 in free bets when they bet £10. Find out more here.

Verdict

By Richard Austen

Sweet William heads the betting but ADJUVANT (nap) may be able to turn the tables on him from Goodwood. Real Dream is next best.

Silk
Adjuvant15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

Read these next:

2023 Sky Bet Ebor: 'He's on an upward curve and he feels great' - Robert Havlin on favourite Sweet William 

'He has everything in his favour' - why this horse can win the Ebor at York on Saturday 

2023 York Ebor festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 09:55, 26 August 2023
icon
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival