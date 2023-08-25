2023 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

York's Ebor festival reaches a thrilling crescendo on Saturday as the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) takes place on the Knavesmire. This competitive handicap is steeped in history, and with a top-notch field of 22 runners set to line-up, here is our rundown for the £500,000 showpiece.
Tidy win at Newmarket; up 5lb and this race is much more competitive but he needs respect
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 9-1
Went off the boil this spring and tailed-off last when next seen at 200-1 in Goodwood Cup
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)
Forecast odds: 50-1
Gave the odds-on favourite a scare in course-and-distance Group 3 latest; up 3lb but he's a rising force
Trainer: Milton Harris
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 12-1
Best of his runs in a sizeable field came on latest start when third of 16 at Royal Ascot
Trainer: George Baker
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 25-1
No win since July 2021; trip/ground make first handicap for two years look a tough task
Trainer: Brian Ellison
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 25-1
Grabbed a 1m6f Group 3 at Leopardstown on penultimate start; remains one with potential
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Shane Foley
Forecast odds: 14-1
Long absence before creditable return; heavy defeat in Goodwood Cup; headgear change
Trainer: Roger Teal
Jockey: Freddie Larson (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Regular in Group and Listed races but sole win remains a maiden in 2019; first headgear
Trainer: Andy Slattery
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 33-1
Strong-finishing second in 1m6f handicap at Royal Ascot prompts major interest
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 13-2
Absent four years before resuming this summer for Willie Mullins with two good runs
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 8-1
Fifth in last year's Ebor; has a 9lb lower mark today, having been out of sorts
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 25-1
Won good 1m6f race at Newmarket in May and beaten a neck over 1m4f at Royal Ascot
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 16-1
Won well when upped to 1m6f at Ascot; raised 8lb but could still have hidden depths
Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 7-1
Second in the course-and-distance Melrose last year; two excellent seconds in 2023 and shaped okay last time
Trainer: David Menuisier
Jockey: Kyle Strydom
Forecast odds: 25-1
Dominated the closing stages at Newbury (2m, good) and Goodwood (1m6f, heavy); well in
Trainers: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Robert Havlin
Forecast odds: 7-2f
NON-RUNNER
Admirable veteran; fifth, 11th and seventh in the last three Ebors; lowest mark since 2018
Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 33-1
Two notable 1m4f wins this term, one here; stamina in pedigree to make 1m6f very plausible
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 10-1
Threatened only once in seven runs back in Britain, with limited response from handicapper
Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Tadhg O'Shea
Forecast odds: 66-1
A revelation initially in blinkers; came up well short lately and now tries cheekpieces
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 33-1
Ascot second (2m) last time was more like it; cheekpieces are replaced by first-time visor
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Callum Hutchinson
Forecast odds: 20-1
Reliable and progressive; heavy ground when seen off by Sweet William at Goodwood; player
Trainer: Michael Bell
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 12-1
Clearcut course-and-distance win (good to soft) final three-year-old start; has not fired in the same way this term
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Adam Farragher (3)
Forecast odds: 25-1
By Richard Austen
Sweet William heads the betting but ADJUVANT (nap) may be able to turn the tables on him from Goodwood. Real Dream is next best.
