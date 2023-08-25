2023 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict

York's Ebor festival reaches a thrilling crescendo on Saturday as the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) takes place on the Knavesmire. This competitive handicap is steeped in history, and with a top-notch field of 22 runners set to line-up, here is our rundown for the £500,000 showpiece.

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap: the full list of horses for York

1 Live Your Dream

Tidy win at Newmarket; up 5lb and this race is much more competitive but he needs respect

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 9-1

2 Enemy

Went off the boil this spring and tailed-off last when next seen at 200-1 in Goodwood Cup

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)

Forecast odds: 50-1

3 Scriptwriter

Gave the odds-on favourite a scare in course-and-distance Group 3 latest; up 3lb but he's a rising force

Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 12-1

4 Cemhaan

Best of his runs in a sizeable field came on latest start when third of 16 at Royal Ascot

Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Forecast odds: 25-1

5 Tashkhan

No win since July 2021; trip/ground make first handicap for two years look a tough task

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Forecast odds: 25-1

6 Yashin

Grabbed a 1m6f Group 3 at Leopardstown on penultimate start; remains one with potential

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Shane Foley

Forecast odds: 14-1

7 Ocean Wind

Long absence before creditable return; heavy defeat in Goodwood Cup; headgear change

Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Freddie Larson (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

8 Sunchart

Regular in Group and Listed races but sole win remains a maiden in 2019; first headgear

Trainer: Andy Slattery

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Forecast odds: 33-1

9 Absurde

Strong-finishing second in 1m6f handicap at Royal Ascot prompts major interest

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 13-2

10 Jackfinbar

Absent four years before resuming this summer for Willie Mullins with two good runs

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 8-1

11 Get Shirty

Fifth in last year's Ebor; has a 9lb lower mark today, having been out of sorts

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 25-1

12 HMS President

Won good 1m6f race at Newmarket in May and beaten a neck over 1m4f at Royal Ascot

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 16-1

13 Real Dream

Won well when upped to 1m6f at Ascot; raised 8lb but could still have hidden depths

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 7-1

14 Caius Chorister

Second in the course-and-distance Melrose last year; two excellent seconds in 2023 and shaped okay last time

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Kyle Strydom

Forecast odds: 25-1

15 Sweet William

Dominated the closing stages at Newbury (2m, good) and Goodwood (1m6f, heavy); well in

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Forecast odds: 7-2f

16 Moracana

NON-RUNNER

17 Euchen Glen

Admirable veteran; fifth, 11th and seventh in the last three Ebors; lowest mark since 2018

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 33-1

18 Scampi

Two notable 1m4f wins this term, one here; stamina in pedigree to make 1m6f very plausible

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Hart

Forecast odds: 10-1

19 Wickywickywheels

Threatened only once in seven runs back in Britain, with limited response from handicapper

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Tadhg O'Shea

Forecast odds: 66-1

20 Saratoga Gold

A revelation initially in blinkers; came up well short lately and now tries cheekpieces

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 33-1

21 Berkshire Rocco

Ascot second (2m) last time was more like it; cheekpieces are replaced by first-time visor

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Forecast odds: 20-1

22 Adjuvant

Reliable and progressive; heavy ground when seen off by Sweet William at Goodwood; player

Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 12-1

23 Post Impressionist

Clearcut course-and-distance win (good to soft) final three-year-old start; has not fired in the same way this term

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher (3)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Ebor sponsors Sky Bet are paying out eight places on each-way bets on the race. That's four places more than standard each-way terms and two places more than any other bookmaker.

New customers can get £40 in free bets when they bet £10.

Verdict

By Richard Austen

Sweet William heads the betting but ADJUVANT (nap) may be able to turn the tables on him from Goodwood. Real Dream is next best.

