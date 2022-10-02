Racing Post logo
Ralph Beckett revels in 'surreal' Saturday hat-trick as Kinross heads into all-action autumn

Ralph Beckett: "Kinross is at his happiest on a racecourse"
Ralph Beckett: "Kinross is at his happiest on a racecourse" Credit: Mark Cranham

Ralph Beckett is looking forward to an action-packed autumn after capping an extraordinary August with a trio of across-the-card big-race winners on Saturday, spearheaded by the evergreen Kinross and Frankie Dettori at York.

In the space of an hour and a quarter, which Beckett described as "surreal", he won the Group 2 Celebration Mile, the City of York Stakes and the Hopeful Stakes with Angel Bleu, Kinross and Lezoo in the colours of Marc Chan.

Beckett has now sent out 33 winners in August, by far the biggest monthly total of his career, while all three are set to feature as part of a heavyweight challenge for the major autumn prizes in Europe, the US and Asia.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 18:21, 27 August 2023
