'He has everything in his favour' - why this horse can win the Ebor at York on Saturday

The York Ebor festival culminates on Saturday with the prestigious Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) taking centre stage and in anticipation of what promises to be an enthralling running of the 1m6f contest our experts are once again on hand to provide their selections for the £500,000 prize.

Forecast odds: 11-1

By Robbie Wilders

The Ebor is ripe for an each-way bet and I like Scampi. Two of the three horses who went into last season’s running officially well-in filled the first two places, and Scampi is due to race off a 2lb higher mark in future.

The way he stayed on powerfully over Ascot’s stiff mile and a half to reel in Wootton’Sun last time, with a wide margin back to the third, breeds confidence he will appreciate this extra two furlongs. Trainer Andrew Balding is eyeing up Australia’s Caulfield Cup with this progressive stayer down the line and the best is yet to come.

By Matt Rennie

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has thrived in handicap company this term and returns to the scene of one of his two wins this year.

Scampi was an impressive winner of a 1m4f handicap here at the Dante meeting and has since finished second in the Old Borough Cup, as well as recording a career-best effort when winning at the Shergar Cup earlier this month.

He's gone up another 6lb for that but is versatile ground-wise, has a good draw in 11 and his dam was a winner over 1m6f, so he has a staying pedigree.

Scampi 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Charlie Huggins

Ran an excellent race over course and distance to finish second in the Group 3 Silver Cup last time. He was beaten a head by Hamish, who followed up emphatically at Glorious Goodwood with a four-length success in the l'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes.

Scriptwriter was beaten by another subsequent Group 3 winner at Royal Ascot in Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban, but the Milton Harris-trained four-year-old has demonstrated he can make an impact in handicaps when scoring at Wolverhampton off a 4lb lower mark in December.

Scriptwriter 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Milton Harris

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Joe Eccles

While this clearly isn't the same horse that was beaten just a neck in the 2020 St Leger – when ahead of the likes of Pyledriver, Hukum and Subjectivist – Berkshire Rocco is now racing off a tantalising mark (95) and has everything in his favour here.

The six-year-old ran an eyecatching prep in the Shergar Cup Stayers a fortnight ago, when beating all bar the in-form Irish raider The Very Man. Dropping back slightly in trip looks a plus on that evidence, while the application of a first-time visor could also unlock improvement.

Callum Hutchinson takes over in the saddle and nine of his 17 rides on turf for Andrew Balding this year have finished in the first four.

Berkshire Rocco 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Liam Headd

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the six-year-old has been a consistent performer throughout his career and has come back better than ever this season after being absent for almost two years before his return in July.

He retained all his ability when second at Haydock earlier this summer, before improving again to finish within two lengths of the winner in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot.

The son of Iffraaj then posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when landing the bet365 trophy at Newmarket and having performed well on quick ground this summer, conditions at York should not be an issue. He has won twice over this trip, and further, so there are no issues with his stamina, and another big run should be expected.

Live Your Dream 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Forecast odds: 8-1

By Raph McCall

Returning this season under the care of Willie Mullins, the eight-year-old has recorded two excellent efforts on the back of a mammoth 1,459 day break. He was first seen in a Listed Roscommon event, running on strongly to pass a couple of higher-rated rivals to finish third. He then ran in a typically competitive handicap at the Galway festival and caught the eye in no uncertain terms following a very wide trip.

He was good enough to win a Group 3 over 1m7f in France as a three-year-old for Harry Dunlop and with William Buick booked to ride and the genius Mullins in his corner, Jackfinbar could complete a remarkable comeback.

Jackfinbar 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

