'I thought it was impossible, but I pulled it off' - Frankie Dettori and Willie Mullins soak in Ebor joy with Absurde

Absurd, and it really was.

After securing what most believed would be his farewell victory at York aboard Kinross and soaking up the adoration of his devoted public, it was improbable Frankie Dettori would bow out with a win on his final ride in the Sky Bet Ebor. That prospect seemed even more unlikely after he was seen jogging his mount Absurde almost half a mile to the start, but even that was not enough to stop the great man adding yet another memorable moment to his final-season highlight reel.

Dettori entered the parade ring last to rapturous applause before the race, carrying the trophy he won last season with an enterprising ride on Trawlerman, and it felt greedy to think he would end his day lifting it again. He had already had his moment.

But in hindsight of course he was going to sign off with a third Ebor success, just as he had scored on his final ride in the Ascot Gold Cup, the Oaks and the 2,000 Guineas earlier in the season.

Absurde (left) wins a thrilling Ebor under another masterful Dettori ride Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I felt a little bit sad when I woke up this morning," said Dettori, sipping from a bottle of water after his two workouts, one unplanned.

"I felt sentimental, I can't explain it. I thought if I could ride one more winner at the Ebor meeting it would be great. I thought Kinross was my banker because he doesn't know how to run a bad race and I was drawn 24 in the Ebor. I thought it was impossible, but I pulled it off and full credit to the horse and trainer. It just worked out, what can I say?"

The jockey is not often lost for words, but he was clearly moved by the reaction from racegoers gathered around the winner's enclosure to witness one last flying dismount on the Knavesmire. It was not his highest jump. He is 52, after all. Yet you would not think age is catching up with him on the evidence of this win.

There is an argument to say Dettori is performing better than ever in his final season with Group 1 victories in the Jacques le Marois and Juddmonte International this month, and he was made to work for his latest big-race success.

He had to race wide on the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde before joining the main group and in the straight he narrowly led with two furlongs to go before the 5-2 favourite Sweet William, partnered by Robert Havlin, cruised into contention. Dettori and his willing mount managed to hold on by half a length, but he confessed it had been a little close for comfort.

"I got to the last 100 yards and saw Rab coming," he said. "I thought I'd been beaten. Full credit to Absurde. He showed some guts and stuck his neck out. He needs cover and I was in front at the three pole – I thought I'd messed it up."

Dettori was the star of the show again, but Mullins, the dominant force over jumps, was not without his admirers. He posed for a selfie with a fan before the Ebor and was treated to a big hug and a kiss from the winning rider in the winner's enclosure.

Frankie Dettori soak in the cheers of the crowd while being led back in on Absurde Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Frankie has shown us what he can do," Mullins said. "I thought we were beaten half a furlong out – I don't know where Frankie found the energy to get up in the final 100 yards. He pulled that out of the fire.

"What a remarkable jockey. You guys have known it for years, but I thought he was just brilliant."

Dettori jokingly said he would extend his farewell tour to the Cheltenham Festival. It is unlikely that offer will be taken up, but he could be called on to ride Absurde in the Melbourne Cup, a race he has never won.

The five-year-old is likely to now head to Melbourne having originally had a Tipperary novice hurdle as his next target, with success in the £500,000 Ebor securing his place in the line-up for Australia's biggest race, and he was cut to 20-1 by Paddy Power.

It is a race in which Mullins could now be two-handed as he is also set to run Vauban, who beat Absurde by seven and a half lengths at Royal Ascot in June.

