2023 Sky Bet Ebor: 'He's on an upward curve and he feels great' - Robert Havlin on favourite Sweet William

Robert Havlin has built up a superb partnership with Sweet William , long-time favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) , and reports the four-year-old at the top of his game for Britain’s richest Flat handicap.

The pair have combined to win three races this summer, most recently a valuable 1m6f handicap at Glorious Goodwood in smooth style.

"I couldn't be happier with Sweet William," Havlin said. "He's on an upward curve and he felt great when I sat on him this week."

Sweet William is unbeaten in three starts since being equipped with blinkers, and Havlin added: "He's still got his little quirks, but looks more professional nowadays. Having said that, I wouldn't be wanting to hit the front on him three furlongs out.

"He still has a bit to prove in a field of this size and on the quickest ground he will have encountered, but I'm very pleased with him."

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Sweet William, added: "This ground will be different, but he did win his novice at Doncaster on good to firm and there is a great grass cover on the Knavesmire."

Mullins bids for second Ebor

You have to go back to 2009 to find Willie Mullins' last – and sole – winner of the Ebor when Sesenta led home a one-two for Ireland by repelling Changingoftheguard by a head.

Mullins sends Absurde , the mount of Frankie Dettori, and Jackfinbar , who will be partnered by William Buick, to York this time, and both have been well supported in the ante-post market.

Absurde is 3lb higher than when chasing home richly talented stablemate Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, while Jackfinbar finished a creditable fourth at Galway this month.

What they say

Milton Harris, trainer of Scriptwriter

Stall 20 isn't great. I can see why some people don't want a low draw, but I would have preferred eight or ten to 20. We've a very experienced rider, though, and the horse looks in a better place than before he finished second to Hamish in a Group 3 over course and distance last month. The winner is a good horse on soft ground, and Scriptwriter made him work hard. He's been sold to Australia so this is probably his last race for us. Given luck in running, I expect him to run very well.

Saeed Bin Suroor, trainer of Live Your Dream

Live Your Dream won nicely over this trip on his latest start and it was always the plan to head here afterwards. A mile and six looks to be his best distance and he goes into this in good form. We have joint top-weight, so it won’t be easy, but he has been running well all year.

George Baker, trainer of Cemhaan

He goes there on the back of an excellent third at Royal Ascot. He had to chase Vauban from an awful long way out, and Pat [Cosgrave] felt he deserved to finish second. He was a huge price that day and ran a massive race; he'll be a huge price again, and I hope he can run another massive race. His form has gone to another level this year. I'm not saying he's well handicapped off 106, but he warrants that mark. As with so many of the runners, this race has been the plan for a long while.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tashkhan

He's in great form. It will be the first time he's run in a handicap for two years – it will be interesting. I'm happy with his draw in stall seven, but he would benefit from a drop of rain.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Yashin

He's a classy horse and good ground is important to him. The soft ground at the Curragh caught him out last time.

Alan King, trainer of HMS President

It's good to be part of it but we have to be realistic, we're going into it off a career-high mark and it's going to be very tough for him. It’s been the target for some time - I took him out of Goodwood because I thought the ground was far too deep for him – and he’s in good order but it’s a huge ask off this mark.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen and Wickywickywheels

Euchen Glen ran a cracker at Goodwood and he might not be as effective on fast ground, but he did win a John Smith's Cup before so we'll see. He's still running his best races despite his age, and he's 6lb lower than what he was at the start of the season. Wickywickywheels deserves her chance to run back in a handicap and the ground and distance will suit, but it's a difficult race for mares.

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

He is 4lb better off with Sweet William from Goodwood, so that will help. He goes there in very good form. He's been an absolute star this year, and looks guaranteed to run his race. We're very happy with his draw in stall nine and are looking forward to it.

William Haggas, trainer of Post Impressionist

He's been very disappointing this summer on the soft ground I thought he wanted. This will be the quickest ground he's raced on for some time.

Rain in forecast for Ebor day

No watering took place at York ahead of the final day of the Ebor meeting with rain in the forecast for Saturday.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Friday evening: "There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain overnight and into the early morning and there is a 60 per cent chance of thundery showers in the afternoon.

"So with that forecast, we cannot water. The jockeys were happy with the ground today and felt it would hold until tomorrow."

