'The draw worked against us' - Bradsell and Highfield Princess camps react to Nunthorpe defeats

Highfield Princess will defend her title in the Flying Five Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival next month after the 7-5 favourite finished a length runner-up in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

The six-year-old aimed to join the likes of Battaash, Mecca's Angel and Borderlescott as a back-to-back winner of the Group 1 sprint, but she was unable to reel in Live In The Dream.

Highfield Princess took the Nunthorpe on the way to Flying Five glory during a remarkable spell last year, in which she won three top-level contests, and a return to the Curragh on September 10 will be her next target again.

Her proud trainer John Quinn said: "She ran fantastically and well done to the winner, that's racing. He just got away.

Live In The Dream cross the line in front of a huge crowd at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She's run brilliantly. She's a horse of two lifetimes. As long as she's okay the Flying Five at the Curragh is still the plan."

Highfield Princess will again face her King's Stand conqueror Bradsell in the Flying Five after he finished three-quarters of a length behind her in third.

It was the three-year-old's first run since Royal Ascot in June and he could also be targeted at the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc weekend.

His trainer Archie Watson said: "The draw has probably worked against us because the winner has blazed a trail and stuck on really well. That has probably favoured Highfield Princess in our battle for second.

"He’s run a huge race. I would imagine the Flying Five and possibly the Abbaye will be next."

Big Evs, who attempted to become the first juvenile winner of the Nunthorpe since 2007, disappointed and finished 14th of the 16 runners.

