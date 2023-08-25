Nostrum the star act in Group 3 Strensall Stakes - but which version of Sir Michael Stoute's star will we see?

This race revolves entirely around Nostrum . He is either a class act who cannot be opposed or too short a price for what he has achieved and one to take on at the odds.

His supporters would point to smooth wins on his first two starts last year, followed by an encouraging third in the Dewhurst when still far from the finished article.

A stylish comeback victory at Newmarket, in a race that has worked out pretty well, had him touted as a Group 1 horse and his connections – who know a good horse when they see one – were quick to say they were keeping faith in him after an odds-on defeat on a soft surface at Goodwood next time.

Critics would point out that having travelled like much the best horse for most of the way in that Group 3 event, he could not get the job done.

His reputation again precedes him and anyone backing him is accepting a short price considering they have to take on trust he will be seen in a better light on drier ground over a slightly longer trip.

Of course, that means there are potentially decent odds available about the others in a race that has attracted its smallest field since 2019.

El Drama has often threatened at this level and showed he has not taken a backward step for a move to Karl Burke when a close second in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock, well clear of the rest.

Whatever the lopsided nature of the betting, he has only 2lb to find with the favourite on Racing Post Ratings and Jimi Hendrix is just 1lb off top, albeit he achieved his peak RPR in landing the Royal Hunt Cup cavalry charge, which is a very different from a smaller-field Pattern race, and was unable to match it in the Summer Mile last time.

And the bang-in-form Spirit Dancer has run a string of good races here since finishing fourth in the John Smith's Cup last summer and is clearly on the up.

He looked to win with plenty to spare when defying a mark of 102 on the Racing League card at Windsor and if he is ever to make a mark in Group 3 company it will be at York in a race like this.

'We're looking forward to getting Nostrum back on better ground'

A month ago, Nostrum was an exciting colt whose owner and trainer considered supplementing him for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Now he is on something of a retrieval mission after sidestepping the Sussex to wait for a Group 3 event two days later and being beaten at odds-on.

That was the first time the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old had encountered a soft surface and his team hope he will redeem his reputation on a return to drier conditions.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owner/breeders Juddmonte, said of Ryan Moore's mount: "He's in good form and we're looking forward to getting him back on better ground. I'm loath to blame the ground but it was gluey and sticky at Goodwood. Ryan felt he was a bit flat, whether or not that was the ground, we don't know."

Nostrum also tackles 1m1f for the first time but Mahon said: "The trip should be fine. After he won at Newmarket Ryan thought he'd get ten furlongs.

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of El Drama and Flight Plan

They are both in good order. Any rain would help El Drama, who put up a very good performance on his first run for us and could have won. Flight Plan will be suited by the step up in trip and by the track, and is working well.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Jimi Hendrix

He's in good form. I felt it was a little bit too quick back after Ascot last time. In retrospect, the Summer Mile was quite hard on him. I think the nature of the race will really set up well for him. The flat track will suit him well, he's not so good on the undulations.

