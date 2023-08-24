Dream team unlikely stars on the big stage with heroic Nunthorpe triumph

Familiar faces dominated the first two days of York's Ebor meeting, but there was a pleasingly different look about the central characters on Friday.

Frankie Dettori, undoubtedly the sport's most recognisable personality, hogged the headlines on Wednesday with his sublime front-running victory in the Juddmonte International on Mostahdaf. Then it was the turn of Aidan O'Brien to take the Group 1 honours on day two when Warm Heart landed the Yorkshire Oaks.

This time, however, it was the aptly named Live In The Dream who stole the spotlight when streaking to a popular success in Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes .