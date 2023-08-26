Sweet William strengthens position at head of Ebor betting and now 3-1 for big York handicap

Sweet William is a rock-solid favourite for the feature Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ) and his position at the head of the market has strengthened as the race nears.

It may have taken Sweet William four tries to get off the mark – he finished second on his first three starts – but he has looked a different proposition since entering handicaps and moving up in trip.

He made a mockery of his opening mark of 88 when surging clear at Newbury on his handicap debut last month before ploughing through the mud at Glorious Goodwood for a comfortable success in the Summer Handicap.

He was raised 8lb for that latest success, but as it was after the cutoff for when the weights are released for the Ebor, Sweet William runs under a 4lb penalty which leaves him well in for this handicap worth £300,000 to the winner.

There was a timely formboost on Friday evening as Postileo, beaten 18 lengths by Sweet William at Newbury, won the £100,000 Silver Bell at Hamilton for Roger Varian.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden won the Ebor with Trawlerman last year and punters seem happy to stick with them as Sweet William is a general 3-1 favourite, having started the day at 7-2.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Sweet William was one of our best backed horses for the meeting ante-post and that support continues. Owner Philippa Cooper said the other day the vibes surrounding the horse remind her of when their Eulogy won the Whitbread in 1999 and the money would indicate there’s every chance of this horse securing a four-timer today."

One who has been supported at bigger prices is Cemhaan, who was last seen finishing third to Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, where the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde was just a short head in front of him.

Cemhaan can now be backed at 22-1 (16-1 in some places) having been 33-1, while Absurde, the mount of Frankie Dettori, has taken a slight drift and is now a best-priced 17-2 (from 8).

Sacred storms into City of York favouritism

Sacred: favourite for City of York Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Sacred is now favourite for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ) with the majority of firms, with last year's winner Kinross markedly on the drift.

Kinross, a seven-furlong specialist who enjoyed the return to that trip when winning the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time, had started the day a best-priced 2-1 shot (as short as 6-4 in places) to defend his crown.

But Ralph Beckett's runner can now be backed at 11-4, despite having beaten main market rival Sacred by six and a quarter lengths in this contest last year.

Punters may be siding with Sacred as she went so close in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on her last start, losing out by just a neck to the fast-finishing Khaadem.

Before that, she had stormed clear over this trip in the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes on Classic trial day at Lingfield, looking much improved from the previous year. Sacred takes a drop in class and is 5-2 (from 4) to take the spoils.

Updated at 2.05pm

Aldaary out of the Celebration Mile

Aldaary: non-runner in the Celebration Mile Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There will be no thrilling clash between Epictetus, Charyn and Aldaary in the William Hill Celebration Mile (2.40 ) at Goodwood as the last-named horse has been withdrawn due to the going.

Conditions at the Sussex venue quickened overnight and the ground was described as good (from good, good to soft in places) with a mainly dry and sunny day forecast on Saturday morning, which led to the withdrawal of William Haggas's runner.

But a sharp thundery shower this morning saw the ground revert back to good, good to soft in places on Saturday morning and it has since eased again to soft before racing. Aldaary was around 4-1 third favourite when taken out, with Charyn and Epictetus now contesting favouritism.

The Roger Varian-trained Charyn finished third behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes over course and distance last time, so this is a drop in grade and he has plenty of form on good ground.

He is a best-price 3-1 but as short as 5-2 favourite elsewhere, with Thoroughbred Stakes winner Epictetus favourite with several firms but 11-4 second favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Epictetus seemed to relish the drop to a mile when getting the better of hot favourite Nostrum, who runs in the Strensall Stakes (1.50) at York, at the Glorious meeting.

Updated at 12.40pm

No change in York going for Ebor day

The final day of York's Ebor meeting is set to be run on ground described as good to firm, good in places – as it has been for the last three days – and the risk of thundery showers has been removed from the forecast.

Officials at the course had to apply 5mm of water overnight on Wednesday and Thursday to maintain conditions, but no irrigation took place before Saturday's meeting after the track was hit with a couple of light showers.

Raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Saturday morning: "We had 0.4mm of rain in two showers after racing yesterday and then we were dry through the night.

"It's quite a dry, fresh morning here and, although there is still a chance of showers, they were saying that we might catch some thundery showers but they've taken that aspect off it.

"It's mostly cloudy through the morning, some sunny intervals later on and a chance of a possible shower. The going remains good to firm, good in places."

The feature at York is the Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ), in which all eyes will be drawn to 7-2 favourite Sweet William, who made it three wins in a row when plowing through the mud at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Five races from the Knavesmire are being shown live on ITV alongside two from Goodwood, which is set to start on ground described as good, good to soft after a thundery shower this morning.

Posted at 9am

York non-runners

3.35 Moracana (stiff)

4.10 Significantly (going)

5.20 Symbol Of Light (going), If Not Now (going)

Goodwood non-runners

2.05 Shuwari (knocked joint)

2.40 Aldaary (going)

3.15 Ramazan (abscess), Crazy Luck (going), Ropey Guest (self cert)

3.50 Mappatassie (going), Oj Lifestyle (going), Crackshot (going)

4.25 Glamorous Breeze (going), Swayze (going)

Updated at 1.45pm

