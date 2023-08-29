'He could be a potent force in top late-season sprint handicaps' - our eyecatchers from York's Ebor festival

York's Ebor festival didn't disappoint with four days of excellent racing on the Knavesmire. Here we pick out the horses who caught our eye during the meeting . . .

15th in 5½f handicap, Wednesday

By Richard Birch, tipster

Three excellent runs prior to York saw Manila Scouse backed from 11-1 to 13-2 for the opening race of the meeting.

Bumped in the first stride, Tim Easterby’s sprinter was soon on the back foot but still unleashed his customary early pace.

Put a line through this run, and hope he can win a race over the next fortnight to ensure he gets into the Portland over the same trip at Doncaster. He is tailor-made for that prestigious handicap.

Third in 6f nursery, Wednesday

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

The 6f nursery on day one of the Ebor meeting looked the most competitive I have seen this season, and Room Service will surely deliver on the promise he showed in it.

The Kodi Bear colt had been off since the Two Year Old Trophy won by Bombay Bazaar at Beverley in June. He shaped nicely in that after a slow start and took his form to a new level at York, despite coming into it on the back of a 74-day absence.

He received a few bumps from Red Zone Hero inside the first 50 yards, but produced stylish late sectionals to close down Zoulu Chief and Starlust. As a half-brother to Royal Advice, who won over 7f, Room Service is certainly worth a shot over that trip and a productive autumn might well be in store.

Eighth in 7f nursery, Thursday

By Jack Haynes, reporter

This Andrew Balding-trained juvenile did not get an entirely smooth passage in the 7f nursery, and while it made no difference to him winning, he did catch the eye keeping on under hands and heels in the final furlong.

Andrew Balding: trainer of Aragon Castle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The son of Territories will no doubt be suited by further in time and his best Racing Post Rating in four starts this season came when second on soft ground at Chester on his penultimate start. He is one to keep on side with ease in conditions in the autumn and should continue to improve with experience.

Won the 1m4f handicap, Friday

By David Carr, reporter

Do not let the justified hoopla about Paul Hanagan's farewell ride that dominated coverage of Friday's 1m4f handicap stop you making firm note of the winner Marhaba The Champ.

This is a lightly raced, progressive four-year-old who confirmed the impression he'd benefit enormously from stepping up to 1m4f with a clear-cut success, a third win in his last six starts for Kevin Ryan. There is plenty more to come and he's likely to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while.

Fifth in 1m4f handicap, Friday

By James Hill, tipster

It is hard to believe this horse failed to make the frame in the opener on day three as he looked to have the race won at the two-furlong pole, but clearly didn’t stay.

Alan King: trainer of Paradias Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Maybe his jockey Rossa Ryan was guilty of going for home a shade too soon, but the Alan King-trained Paradias will be happier dropped back to 1m2f and those front-running tactics should be how he’s ridden from now on.

He looked in a nice rhythm out there in the lead, and he’d be of interest in any of the big 1m2f handicaps in the autumn.

Third in 6f handicap, Saturday

By Gary Savage, tipster

Whether through accident or design, the exaggerated switch to the far side may have cost this Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old victory as the action unfolded away from him.

With proven ability on ground with some give and only four races under his belt this season, he could be a potent force in top late-season sprint handicaps.

Read more . . .

'His work has been brilliant' - dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin set for redemption mission at Leopardstown

Aidan O'Brien reveals where Paddington will be in action next after a small break

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.