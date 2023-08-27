'It's given us all a lift' - Epsom yards hail big boost to training centre with Live In The Dream's Nunthorpe win

Live In The Dream's surprise victory in Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes was celebrated by trainers in Epsom and has boosted their hopes that the training centre can become more fashionable to owners.

Before last week's exhilarating York win for the Adam West-trained sprinter, Laura Mongan had been the last trainer to send out a Group 1 winner from the area, namely Harbour Law in the 2016 St Leger.

She described Live In The Dream's success as "massive" for the Surrey town, although she admitted her own Classic breakthrough did not lead to any additional interest from owners.