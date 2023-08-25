'I'm milking every moment' - Frankie Dettori wins on his 'favourite horse in training' Kinross on likely last day at York

Frankie Dettori hailed Kinross one of his favourites as the horse etched another special place in his heart when starting a dream final York double for him in the City of York Stakes again.

The pair showed class in victory a year ago, but Dettori had to be at his driving best to hold off the challenge of outsider Audience as the six-year-old won by three-quarters of a length to become a successive winner of the Group 2.

Dettori thought that would be his last win on the Knavesmire, but he produced another vintage ride on Absurde in the Ebor to end his glittering career at the track in glorious fashion.

Kinross' triumph was a seventh win from 13 rides when he and Dettori have teamed up, with two of those coming at the top-level last year. The ebullient rider put his love for him alongside the greatest horses he has partnered during his glittering career.

"It's the last day here today, although I'm still waiting for the bigger offer and the phone is silent!" Dettori joked. "What a horse he is. He's my favourite at the moment. I had the Strad [Stradivarius], then Enable before him, and he's a superstar. I love him."

It is likely that Kinross will bid to be Dettori's final hurrah in Hong Kong in December, although the duo could be set for more global glory before then. A defence of his Prix de la Foret title and a revenge mission at the Breeders' Cup are repeat targets.

Dettori added: "I'll be putting him in my suitcase and taking him to Ascot, France, Hong Kong. We're going off together.

"I'm milking every moment and I thought this could be my last one and I let myself enjoy it. I did right to the end and I made sure to wave to everyone, it was great."

Frankie Dettori pleases the Ebor day crowd with a flying dismount from Kinross Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kinross was also cut to 4-1 (from 5) with Coral for the British Champions Sprint, which he landed last year, but trainer Ralph Beckett is relishing trying to land the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita. He finished third behind Modern Games last year.

"He's an extraordinary horse and we won't have another like him. He's a proven Group 1 horse and I very much hope we can go for the Breeders' Cup again and the Foret in between," he said.

"He had a sore foot going into Goodwood and had a shoe off after a week. He's done this off one piece of work and has an amazing constitution.

"What a horse he is. What he keeps doing is extraordinary, but he's happiest on a racecourse – that's the bottom line.

"If he's taking it, we'll keep going. What's the point of hanging around? He's a gelding and when he's running on ground that isn't in his favour, what else are we going to do with him? He could go everywhere."

Beckett and owner Marc Chan completed an amazing, across-the-board, big-race treble when Angel Bleu landed the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood and Lezoo won the Listed Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket.

