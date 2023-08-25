'He ought to be bang there at the finish' - analysis and key quotes for fascinating a Melrose Handicap

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap is to the Ebor what the Under-20s is to the World Cup in football and the younger stayers get to show the older brigade how it's done 70 minutes before the meeting’s flagship race.

This handicap for three-year-olds, which has seven last-time-out winners among the 13 runners, is essentially a glimpse into the future. High-class stayers Hamish and Coltrane served notice of their potential when bagging the 2019 and 2020 runnings, while 2022 winner Soulcombe became an instant hit in Australia next time out when landing a Group 3 handicap for new connections.

The best is yet to come for virtually the entire field and the two trainers who have shared the previous four runnings are well represented again. Andrew Balding relies on The Goat in his bid to add a third Melrose in five years and the son of Cracksman will be a big player if replicating the form of his incredibly impressive 12-length Goodwood romp on soft ground off 12lb lower, providing he handles this quicker surface.

William Haggas, who won with Hamish and Soulcombe, is responsible for Lordship and Alhambra Palace, the two shortest-priced runners in the early betting. They have climbed 20lb and 14lb already in the handicap ranks and the wonder is just how much this pair still have left up their sleeves in such a hot race.

Of the handicap debutants whose true capabilities are probably unknown, Middle Earth makes most appeal for John and Thady Gosden, who also run the Galileo gelding Vaguely Royal.

Roaring Lion's progeny have generally shown an abundance of stamina on the track and Middle Earth, out of a mare who stayed 1m6f, is a player off an opening mark of 93. He is also closely related to this season’s dual York winner Kihavah.

A comfortable winner of a 1m4f novice on good to soft ground at Newmarket in July, Middle Earth has arguably the most interesting profile in this historically informative contest.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Haggas fields two big improvers

William Haggas has two strong contenders as he bids to land this prestigious prize for a third time in five years.

Lordship, winner of his last three starts, has made rapid progress since getting off the mark at Chepstow in June.

All his victories have been achieved on ground officially described as good to firm, so conditions look ideal for him.

"He's still improving," Haggas said. "He has done well physically since Haydock last time."

Alhambra Palace bolted up in an Ascot handicap off a mark of 67 on good to soft ground two starts ago and followed up five days later at Sandown on heavy.

"He wants rain," Haggas said. "He's improving and has snuck in at the bottom of the weights. Rain will accentuate his chance."

Hamish landed the race for the Newmarket trainer in 2019 and Soulcombe justified 3-1 favouritism 12 months ago.

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Davideo

He'll like the track and ground. The step up to a mile and three-quarters will suit him too. I thought the handicapper was harsh in putting him up 7lb for his Newmarket win.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Denmark

It's his first run in a long time and we think he'll improve a lot from it. It's very nice to get him back started again.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Middle Earth and Vaguely Royal

Middle Earth beat a subsequent winner over a mile and a half at Newmarket last time and should improve for the step up in trip. Vaguely Royal has progressed well this year and is having his first start since being gelded. He's versatile as regards ground.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owner of Fox Journey

It looks a seriously good running and any of them could win. Fox Journey hated the soft ground at Goodwood last time. He's very tough and should like the extra distance. He ought to be bang there at the finish, but there are a whole bunch of improvers in the race and the winner could be the one who's improving fastest.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Chillhi

He could do with a bit of rain. He's not ground dependent, but I'd prefer good ground at least for him. He's in fine fettle and the step back up to a mile and three-quarters will suit him. He's a really nice horse.

