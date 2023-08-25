2023 York Ebor festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day four of the York Ebor festival is here – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By Kevin Morley

Race: 2.25 York (Sky Bet Melrose Handicap)

Odds: 15-2

Those who ran well at Glorious Goodwood are often worth a look here and True Legend, who meets all trends, fits the bill. He has gone up 22lb this season and may not be finished yet.

The Goodwood angle brings The Goat and Fox Journey into the equation with the latter feared most back on a faster surface. This is a step up for Edge Of Darkness but he's going the right way and a four-timer isn't out of the question.

True Legend 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

By Matt Rennie

Race: 3.00 York (Sky Bet City Of York Stakes)

Odds: 7-4

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old is a specialist at this trip and looks ready to win the City of York Stakes for a second time. The gelding took this last year before winning four races in a row, including the Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint, and bounced back to winning ways in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Isaac Shelby was only a neck behind him on that occasion and he has to give him 5lb this time, but on ratings Kinross has taken his form to another level again this season and is banker material.

Kinross 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Paul Kealy

Race: 3.35 York (Sky Bet Ebor Handicap)

Odds: 8-1

This lightly raced four-year-old was beaten a length into third in a 'win and you're in' race over 1m4f here at the Dante meeting, but the winner Scampi has gone up 12lb since and it was far from a poor run, especially considering he was badly outpaced early in the straight before rattling home.

That served notice he wanted further and he won as he liked when upped to 1m6f for the first time at Ascot last month on his only run since.

Real Dream 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

By Tom Segal

Race: 4.10 York (Sky Bet Constantine Handicap)

Odds: 18-1

I have to give one more chance to Mums Tipple, who won the sales race over course and distance by 11 lengths in an impressive time as a two-year-old.

Mums Tipple was fourth off a similar mark in the Wokingham two starts ago and would have hated the heavy ground at Goodwood last time.

Mums Tipple 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

