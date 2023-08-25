'Thank God we didn't lose' - sprint star Summerghand dead-heats with Albasheer for Constantine repeat

Nothing could split popular sprint handicapper Summerghand and Albasheer when they dead-heated in a thrilling finish to the 6f Constantine Handicap.

Last year's winner Summerghand was narrowly denied in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon a week ago and looked set for another agonising defeat when Albasheer passed him in the closing stages, but fought back to share the £51,540 first prize.

His trainer David O'Meara said: "It's kind of half-heartbreak! Honestly I'm delighted because I thought at the end we were beaten, and then when I saw it again I wasn't certain. I'll take a dead-heat and it's a good result for everyone.

"Last weekend he was on the front page of the Racing Post for Ripon and was tipped up, but lost out by a head. Thank God we didn't lose out by a narrow margin today."

Nothing can split Summerghand and Albasheer in the Constantine Handicap

Summerghand was unchanged at 10-1 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for a repeat win in the Ayr Gold Cup next month, while Albasheer was cut to 14-1 (from 20) with both firms for the 6f sprint.

Albasheer's rider Hollie Doyle said: "I thought I might've just got there but I'll take the dead-heat. I didn't want to be second again as he's so talented but needs covering up for most of the race."

Earth enters St Leger equation

Middle Earth did not immediately strike connections as a St Leger candidate but he could be supplemented for the Classic after winning the Melrose Handicap.

The Qatar Racing-owned three-year-old finished second on his first two starts this summer before getting off the mark under Cieren Fallon at Newmarket in July.

Middle Earth: A St Leger prospect after winning the Melrose Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He followed up when finishing a length and three-quarters clear of Denmark this time and is now a general 10-1 chance for the Betfred-sponsored St Leger.

"He's done nothing but improve," said joint-trainer John Gosden. "After he won a few people tried to buy him but Sheikh Fahad and David [Redvers, racing manager] decided to give him more of a chance. He's progressive, which is the important thing, and if you asked me in May if I thought he was a Leger horse I'd have said no."

Gosden said connections would consider supplementing Middle Earth for the St Leger, in which he could line up against his stablemate Gregory and Continuous.

Dancer Bahrain-bound

Spirit Dancer set up a lucrative trip to Bahrain later this year when he completed a hat-trick with the biggest win of his career in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes.

Victorious on the Knavesmire and at Windsor previously, the six-year-old made all to score by a length and booked his place in the $1million Bahrain Trophy, with the winner of the Strensall getting an automatic invite for the contest at Sakhir in November.

"He's enjoying life and I'm enjoying watching him," winning trainer Richard Fahey said. "We were worried they wouldn't go a gallop but there was plenty of pace to aim at and we knew he'd get the trip well. He kept on galloping.

"Before today, in the back of my mind I was thinking about Bahrain in November for him. We'll definitely go there as he's earned his ticket now."

The trip to York paid off for joint-owner Ged Mason, who owns Spirit Dancer alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Fred Done, having made a diversion from his holiday.

Spirit Dancer: set up a trip to Bahrain with victory in the Strensall Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "Something told me to come today, as I was meant to be going to Wales with the family, but I jumped in the car and told them I'm going via York. He was the lowest-rated but showed what he's about."

Nostrum, who was sent off the 5-6 favourite, rapidly weakened to finish last of the six runners and the vet reported him to be lame on his left hindleg.

Read these next:

'I'm milking every moment' - Frankie Dettori wins on his 'favourite horse in training' Kinross on likely last day at York

'Frankie pulled it out of the fire' - Melbourne Cup next after Ebor joy for magic duo Dettori and Willie Mullins with Absurde

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.