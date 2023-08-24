'That was a wow moment for me' - Paul Hanagan defeated but proud after his final ride at York

There was no fairytale ending for Paul Hanagan who was out of luck on the last ride of his career at York on Friday.

The dual former champion jockey trailed in well adrift of the winner Marhaba The Champ on Wootton'Sun for his long-time boss and friend Richard Fahey in the Sky Bet Handicap.

Hanagan, who announced his plan to retire after a quarter of a century in the saddle on Wednesday, was given a guard of honour by the other jockeys as he entered the parade ring. After climbing on board the last of his 1,006 career mounts at York, he received a spontaneous round of applause from racegoers keen to show their respect as he made his last ever circuit of the paddock.

"I'm still in shock with the ovation I got from the crowd round the paddock, that was a wow moment and a very proud moment for me," he said after the race.

"It wasn't to be on my last ride but we all know that horseracing isn't straightforward the whole time. It was good to go out like that for Richard. I owe him a lot."

Paul Hanagan and Wootton'Sun finished out of the places in the 1m4f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hanagan said that it had been a very emotional day, adding: "You gear up for it and get ready for it but when the day comes it's a bit surreal.

"I walked the track with my two boys and got a little bit upset but in the right way – I was telling them not to worry if I get upset because it's out of happiness at such a great career."

Hanagan, who also received a presentation from the racecourse, was overwhelmed by the reaction to his announcement and said: "I didn't think I'd made such an impact. I know being champion jockey you're in the limelight but arriving here today every single person came up to me and shook my hand and said well done.

"I've got all my family here today and they're coming back to Malton. We're probably going to go out for a few drinks and it's going to be an enjoyable day."

Ryan Moore rode the winner for Kevin Ryan, who said: "Ryan said he just jumped a little bit awkwardly and that they didn't go as quickly as they might have. He was running a little bit free with him but he relaxed and Ryan let him fill up. He's done it well and that was a class ride — typical Ryan. That's why he's as good as he is.

"He's tactically brilliant and horses just run for him. I'm delighted for him to ride another winner for us - we've had good days with likes of The Grey Gatsby. Thankfully he'll always ride for us when he can."

