Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

York Dante festival

York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep

York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep

icon
David Carr
padlock
Yorkshire Cup: 'He's a magnificent specimen, a gorgeous horse' - Rahiebb looks good for Gold Cup bid
Yorkshire Cup: 'He's a magnificent specimen, a gorgeous horse' - Rahiebb looks good for Gold Cup bid
icon
Reports
York: 'He's still got his L-plates up' - baby steps for Portcullis, but another Royal Ascot hope shines on terrific day for the King and Queen
York: 'He's still got his L-plates up' - baby steps for Portcullis, but another Royal Ascot hope shines on terrific day for the King and Queen
icon
Reports
Jockey facing possible lengthy whip ban very sorry for his 'mistake' - but trainer insists he didn't hit horse on the head
Jockey facing possible lengthy whip ban very sorry for his 'mistake' - but trainer insists he didn't hit horse on the head
icon
Britain
4.05 York: 'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
4.05 York: 'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
icon
York Dante festival
Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
icon
Reports
Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York
'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York
icon
Reports
padlock
York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
icon
Reports
5.15 York: do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke
5.15 York: do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: Amo Racing's two-year-olds are in flying form - will this continue in the Marygate? Plus Harry Wilson's expert view on this year's field
3.30 York: Amo Racing's two-year-olds are in flying form - will this continue in the Marygate? Plus Harry Wilson's expert view on this year's field
icon
Raceday Intel
Ranked: the day two York runners for in-form William Haggas after an opening day double
Ranked: the day two York runners for in-form William Haggas after an opening day double
icon
York Dante festival
Musidora Stakes: 'I think she can do nothing but improve' - Legacy Link cut to 5-1 for the Oaks after hard-fought success
Musidora Stakes: 'I think she can do nothing but improve' - Legacy Link cut to 5-1 for the Oaks after hard-fought success
icon
York Dante festival
Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer
Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer
icon
York Dante festival
York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets
York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets
icon
York Dante festival
4.05 York: can Charlie Appleby emerge from the doldrums with victory in the Dante - or will Christmas come early for Aidan O'Brien?
4.05 York: can Charlie Appleby emerge from the doldrums with victory in the Dante - or will Christmas come early for Aidan O'Brien?
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge
3.30 York: separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge
icon
York Dante festival
She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
icon
The Big Story
padlock
4.05 York: the heavyweight stables are all represented so will this year's Musidora live up to recent reputation as the premier Oaks trial?
4.05 York: the heavyweight stables are all represented so will this year's Musidora live up to recent reputation as the premier Oaks trial?
icon
York Dante festival
The Musidora is a famous Oaks trial - but these other races could also unearth future stars at York on Wednesday
The Musidora is a famous Oaks trial - but these other races could also unearth future stars at York on Wednesday
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?
3.30 York: Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?
icon
York Dante festival
Why the Dante is the perfect spot to find this year's Derby winner - what history tells us about the best Classic trials for Epsom
Why the Dante is the perfect spot to find this year's Derby winner - what history tells us about the best Classic trials for Epsom
icon
York Dante festival
Will Aidan O'Brien's British Classic trials domination roll on to York? Here's what the trends say for the Dante meeting
Will Aidan O'Brien's British Classic trials domination roll on to York? Here's what the trends say for the Dante meeting
icon
Britain
A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday
A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday
icon
Britain
York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep

York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep

icon
David Carr
padlock
Yorkshire Cup: 'He's a magnificent specimen, a gorgeous horse' - Rahiebb looks good for Gold Cup bid
Yorkshire Cup: 'He's a magnificent specimen, a gorgeous horse' - Rahiebb looks good for Gold Cup bid
icon
Reports
York: 'He's still got his L-plates up' - baby steps for Portcullis, but another Royal Ascot hope shines on terrific day for the King and Queen
icon
Reports
Jockey facing possible lengthy whip ban very sorry for his 'mistake' - but trainer insists he didn't hit horse on the head
icon
Britain
York: 'He's still got his L-plates up' - baby steps for Portcullis, but another Royal Ascot hope shines on terrific day for the King and Queen
icon
Reports
Jockey facing possible lengthy whip ban very sorry for his 'mistake' - but trainer insists he didn't hit horse on the head
icon
Britain
4.05 York: 'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
4.05 York: 'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
icon
York Dante festival
Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
icon
Reports
Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York
'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York
icon
Reports
padlock
York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
icon
Reports
5.15 York: do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke
5.15 York: do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: Amo Racing's two-year-olds are in flying form - will this continue in the Marygate? Plus Harry Wilson's expert view on this year's field
3.30 York: Amo Racing's two-year-olds are in flying form - will this continue in the Marygate? Plus Harry Wilson's expert view on this year's field
icon
Raceday Intel
Ranked: the day two York runners for in-form William Haggas after an opening day double
Ranked: the day two York runners for in-form William Haggas after an opening day double
icon
York Dante festival
Musidora Stakes: 'I think she can do nothing but improve' - Legacy Link cut to 5-1 for the Oaks after hard-fought success
Musidora Stakes: 'I think she can do nothing but improve' - Legacy Link cut to 5-1 for the Oaks after hard-fought success
icon
York Dante festival
Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer
Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer
icon
York Dante festival
York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets
York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets
icon
York Dante festival
4.05 York: can Charlie Appleby emerge from the doldrums with victory in the Dante - or will Christmas come early for Aidan O'Brien?
4.05 York: can Charlie Appleby emerge from the doldrums with victory in the Dante - or will Christmas come early for Aidan O'Brien?
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge
3.30 York: separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge
icon
York Dante festival
She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
icon
The Big Story
padlock
4.05 York: the heavyweight stables are all represented so will this year's Musidora live up to recent reputation as the premier Oaks trial?
4.05 York: the heavyweight stables are all represented so will this year's Musidora live up to recent reputation as the premier Oaks trial?
icon
York Dante festival
The Musidora is a famous Oaks trial - but these other races could also unearth future stars at York on Wednesday
The Musidora is a famous Oaks trial - but these other races could also unearth future stars at York on Wednesday
icon
York Dante festival
3.30 York: Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?
3.30 York: Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?
icon
York Dante festival
Why the Dante is the perfect spot to find this year's Derby winner - what history tells us about the best Classic trials for Epsom
Why the Dante is the perfect spot to find this year's Derby winner - what history tells us about the best Classic trials for Epsom
icon
York Dante festival
Will Aidan O'Brien's British Classic trials domination roll on to York? Here's what the trends say for the Dante meeting
Will Aidan O'Brien's British Classic trials domination roll on to York? Here's what the trends say for the Dante meeting
icon
Britain
A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday
A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday
icon
Britain
1234...
chevron icon